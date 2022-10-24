Read full article on original website
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
Burlington Lights Doing Halloween Light Show Again in Burlington, NJ
I'm so happy to see on Facebook that the family behind the very popular holiday light show, Burlington Lights, is doing a Halloween Light Show once again for 2022. I believe this will be their 4th or 5th time doing the Halloween lights. I know they took last year off for a family commitment, but, are back to it this year. Yay.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Thousands Lined UP For Trenton Police Annual Trunk Or Treat
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police held its annual truck or treat at Trenton Police headquarters on North Clinton Ave. Thousands of children lined up from the police parking lot extending around the building on to North Clinton Ave. Hawks towing came in third place for best Trunk, coming in second place was The Department of Health, coming in the first place; Trenton Department of Recreation for the second time in a row. Tamika Veal a Trenton Police Detective with community affairs, said in a video interview They brought the children out tonight and celebrated with the community and were able to give out 500 hot meals to kids from the Trenton area soup kitchen, This was the 8th year of Truck or Treat Veal says it continues to get bigger and better every year stay tuned for next year.
Last minute Halloween? Here’s what’s hot at NJ shop
Can you believe Halloween is coming up Monday, Oct. 31?. With so much going on and stores already trying to point you to the holidays, Halloween may have fallen under your radar. Not so at Party Fair in the Town Center Shopping Center on Route 130 in East Windsor. If...
This is a cool, lively NJ restaurant for your next celebration
If you’re ever in a party mood in New Jersey, but just don’t feel like going to New York to get the vibe, there is one place where you can have the best of both worlds. The two P’s: Party and Proximity. I am a strong believer...
trentondaily.com
East Trenton Collaborative to Host East Trenton Halloween Event
Looking for some Halloween fun for the whole family?. East Trenton Collaborative and the East Trenton Committee recently announced that they will be hosting their second annual East Trenton Halloween event. The fall festivities, located at the East Trenton Center (601 N Clinton Ave.), will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, October 30th. Attendees can look forward to a haunted house, trunk or treat, and much more.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need
PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
Toms River, NJ dentist wants to pay you for your Halloween candy
TOMS RIVER — Does this happen every year? Halloween is over and you’re stuck with a ton of candy. You’re not sure what to do with it so you eat it. Think about getting rid of that extra trick-or-treat candy, make a little money in the process, and support our military troops.
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
roi-nj.com
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
NJ: You’re gonna need a bigger theater for Jaws in Concert
“Dun dun, dun dun, dun dun" Those two minor chords composed by John Williams for the 1975 thriller, “Jaws” would become one of the most memorable themes in movie history. As soon as you heard, "dun dun", you knew the shark was coming!. Now for the first time,...
Ariel Elias, after NJ beer throwing incident, makes her debut on Kimmel
What a month it's been for comedian Ariel Elias! She goes from having a beer thrown at her at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Pt Pleasant to making her late-night debut on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show." It all began when someone threw a beer at Elias while she was performing...
St. Hubert’s ending animal control services in 19 NJ municipalities
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will stop handing animal control services in the Garden State at the end of 2022. St. Hubert's will continue to operate its shelters in Madison and North Branch, but financial issues are forcing the organization to end its contract for animal control and rescue services in surrounding municipalities.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
Stumpy’s Hatchet House Bucks County has new owners
There’s just something about the original Stumpy’s Hatchet House location in Eatontown, New Jersey that has its customers leaving with a desire to open their own axe-throwing spot. This was true of Mike Keeley and Jennifer Runyon, the franchisee duo who brought Stumpy’s to Bristol toward the end...
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
Polar plunge next month benefits NJ animal rescue shelter
BELMAR — The Monmouth County SPCA’s 2nd Annual Doggy Paddle Polar Plunge to raise money to help support the thousands of homeless animals cared for by the Eatontown shelter will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at D’Jais, 1801...
