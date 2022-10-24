ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Thousands Lined UP For Trenton Police Annual Trunk Or Treat

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police held its annual truck or treat at Trenton Police headquarters on North Clinton Ave. Thousands of children lined up from the police parking lot extending around the building on to North Clinton Ave. Hawks towing came in third place for best Trunk, coming in second place was The Department of Health, coming in the first place; Trenton Department of Recreation for the second time in a row. Tamika Veal a Trenton Police Detective with community affairs, said in a video interview They brought the children out tonight and celebrated with the community and were able to give out 500 hot meals to kids from the Trenton area soup kitchen, This was the 8th year of Truck or Treat Veal says it continues to get bigger and better every year stay tuned for next year.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

East Trenton Collaborative to Host East Trenton Halloween Event

Looking for some Halloween fun for the whole family?. East Trenton Collaborative and the East Trenton Committee recently announced that they will be hosting their second annual East Trenton Halloween event. The fall festivities, located at the East Trenton Center (601 N Clinton Ave.), will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, October 30th. Attendees can look forward to a haunted house, trunk or treat, and much more.
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Bristol Times

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Bucks County has new owners

There’s just something about the original Stumpy’s Hatchet House location in Eatontown, New Jersey that has its customers leaving with a desire to open their own axe-throwing spot. This was true of Mike Keeley and Jennifer Runyon, the franchisee duo who brought Stumpy’s to Bristol toward the end...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy