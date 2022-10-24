Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
‘We're Going to Hang You': DOJ Cracks Down on Threats to Election Workers Ahead of High-Stakes Midterms
The Department of Justice has reported a string of violent threats against election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Threats against election workers and officials have increased since the 2020 presidential election. Some states also have taken measures to ensure the safety of workers at the polls. A...
Sen. Warren Says Big Banks Fail to Prevent ‘Rampant' Fraud on Payment Platform Zelle, Urges CFPB to Tighten Regulations
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau urging tighter regulations to root out fraud on payment platform Zelle. Warren said her investigation into Zelle found that the big banks that use the platform have not fully refunded the "vast majority" of customers defrauded on the platform.
How College Became So Expensive, and How We Can Turn It Around, According to a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist
How college became so expensive, and its consequences on families and U.S. society, are the issues explored in Will Bunch's new book, After the Ivory Tower Falls. "The impact of this decision to privatize higher education, which was done with shockingly little public debate, has been enormous," Bunch said. The...
Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Sen. Rubio says attack on GOP canvasser was politically motivated
MIAMI - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio continues to stand by his statement that an attack on a Republican canvasser in Hialeah was politically motivated. According to police, last Sunday Javier Lopez Lopez and Jonathan Casanova approached Christopher Monzon who was walking on the sidewalk along E 60th Street passing out flyers Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis. The two men reportedly told him he could not pass them on the sidewalk because he was a Republican. An argument ensued and at one point Lopez reportedly pushed Monzon to the ground and started punching him. Casanova also kicked Monzon in the...
