Treasury Yields Rise as Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge and Wage Costs Match Forecasts
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as both the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation and an employment cost index for September pretty much matched forecasts, signaling nothing to derail the central bank from imposing another three quarters percentage point rate hike on the economy at a policy meeting next week.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
Meta Shares Plunge 24% to the Lowest Price Since 2016
The parent company of Facebook reported its second straight quarterly decline. Meta's Reality Labs division, which houses its VR headsets, lost over $9 billion in the first three quarters. Morgan Stanley, Cowen and KeyBanc downgraded Meta on Thursday, citing increased spending. Shares of Meta plunged 24.5% Thursday as investors and...
Amazon Stock Sinks 13% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Amazon reported third-quarter results on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates. It also gave a disappointing sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock sunk in extended trading. Amazon shares plummeted 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast and missed on revenue estimates. Here...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
U.S. Economy Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in September from 12 months earlier, the same year-over-year rate as in August. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. That’s faster than the 4.9% annual increase in August, though below a four-decade high of 5.4% reached in February. The latest price figures come just as Americans have begun voting in midterm elections in which Democrats’ control of Congress is at stake and inflation has shot to the top of voters’ concerns. Republicans have heaped blame on President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for the skyrocketing prices that have buffeted households across the country.
Australian Borrowers in Good Shape to Weather Higher Interest Rates, ANZ's Shayne Elliott Says
Many Australian borrowers are ahead on their mortgage repayments, and this should cushion them from a hard landing as interest rates rise, according to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott. Mortgage rate increases for many Australian borrowers were edging closer to their "serviceability buffer" as interest rates rise. There were factors that...
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
Amazon Stock Tumbles After Downbeat Sales Forecast
Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday. Amazon on Thursday gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter results also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Amazon shares plunged more than 8% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations.
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
Asia Would Be the Biggest Loser If the Global Economy Splits Up, IMF Warns
Asia-Pacific has more to lose than any other region if the global trade system splits up in the wake of geopolitical tensions, the International Monetary Fund warned. Asia and Pacific countries could lose over 3% in gross domestic product if trade is cut off in sectors hit by recent U.S. chip sanctions on China and if non-tariff barriers in other areas are raised to "Cold War-era levels," the IMF said in research released on Friday.
ECB Hikes Rates by 75 Basis Points and Scales Back Support for European Banks
The ECB announced Thursday that it was changing the terms and conditions of its targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTROs — a tool that provides European banks with attractive borrowing conditions. ECB President Lagarde said the so-called "normalization" process is, however, not finished and more rate hikes are expected.
‘Safe Port in the Storm:' Why Investors Rewarded Apple But Fled Its Big Tech Peers After Earnings
Apple's performance during earnings this week got a drastically different reaction from investors than other Big Tech companies. Apple shares were up about 7% Friday morning after it reported earnings Thursday. Microsoft and Alphabet had their worst days of the year Wednesday. Meta plunged 24% Thursday, and Amazon was down...
A Court Just Ruled That CFPB's Funding Is Unconstitutional, and That Could Be ‘Catastrophic' for Mortgage Markets
A court ruling against the CFPB on payday lenders called into question the agency's authority. The ruling, however, threatens to undermine the U.S. mortgage market. A court tossed out a regulation written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for payday lenders last week, saying the agency's funding was unconstitutional and that it, therefore, lacked the ability to curb the industry.
Inflation Is Making It Harder for U.S. Households to Afford Monthly Expenses. Here Are Some Tips to Help Make Ends Meet
Due to high inflation, the typical American household spent $445 more in September to buy the same goods and services as they did a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics. That same month, 63% of consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in September, up from 57% a year ago, according to LendingClub and PYMNTS.com.
Sen. Warren Says Big Banks Fail to Prevent ‘Rampant' Fraud on Payment Platform Zelle, Urges CFPB to Tighten Regulations
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau urging tighter regulations to root out fraud on payment platform Zelle. Warren said her investigation into Zelle found that the big banks that use the platform have not fully refunded the "vast majority" of customers defrauded on the platform.
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
