Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
Top Gun Pilot Talks About STEM With Springfield Students
A real-life “Top Gun” pilot has come to Springfield to encourage students to pursue STEM education and career opportunities. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Retired Captain Kevin McLaughlin, a graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School known as TOPGUN, spoke with students ahead of a screening of the film “Top Gun: Maverick” sponsored by the Illinois Manufacturers Association.
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Springfield Casino Proposal Stalled In Committee For Now
A City Council resolution urging Illinois lawmakers to grant Springfield a casino license is on hold, amid concerns about the impact that could have on local bars and restaurants that rely on video gaming to boost their bottom line. Mayor Jim Langfelder has said he wants any casino to emphasize...
Lincoln Library Moves To Preserve Vintage Newspaper Microfilms
Lincoln Library is taking steps to preserve its microfilm collection of small area newspapers, many dating back to the 1800s. The library has already digitized its microfilm collections of State Journal-Register and Illinois Times back copies, and is now working to save its collections of small-town papers from communities like Petersburg or Riverton.
County Seeks To Add Space, Services To Public Health Building
A big expansion project is in the works for the Sangamon County Department of Public Health building. County officials want to add about 11,000 square feet to the building on South Grand Avenue East. That will allow more space for intake workers for the county’s community resources programs, such as housing assistance, weatherization, and help with utility bills. Some workforce development programs could also be offered at the site.
Halloween Party Coming to Danenberger Vineyards This Weekend
Family Affair presents the Station and Sunshine Daydream for a Halloween Saturday 10/29 party at a beautiful winery destination venue outside Springfield, IL. This is a ticketed show with pro sound, stage and lighting production. Danenberger Vineyards will be supplying the wine, gourmet dinner service, whiskey lounge, draft beer and cocktails.
Trivia Night Coming Up This Weekend For The Muni
Join us on Saturday, October 29, for a trivia competition to raise money for future productions! This in-person event will take place in the Peggy Ryder Theater (Theater 3). Doors open at 6:30pm, trivia will start at 7pm. Bring your own snacks and beverages (non-alcoholic). Each team can have up...
