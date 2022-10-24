Read full article on original website
Wait times continue to grow in emergency departments of Seattle Children's Hospital
A spike in the number of children infected with respiratory viruses has triggered a spike in wait times at the emergency departments of some local hospitals. "The emergency department at Seattle Children's and every hospital is chock-full," Dr. Indi Trehan, an emergency department (ED) attending physician at Seattle Children's, said last week. "We have seen people in hallways... the wait times are really long."
KIMA TV
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KIMA TV
King County Elections test ballot processing equipment ahead of November
RENTON, Wash. — King County Elections officials tested their ballot machines for accuracy and addressed concerns over ballot security Tuesday, as they prepare to take in an estimated one million ballots for the General Election. Pre-marked test ballots were run through each ballot scanner and the results were compared...
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Haunted places to visit in Snohomish County this Halloween season
Snohomish County is an area of Washington State both deeply rooted in history and the strange, dark, and mysterious. Whether you’re a ghost hunter, paranormally curious, or a history buff simply looking for an excuse to walk through the ages, consider paying the following haunted places in Snohomish County a visit this October in the spirit of the Halloween season.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
seattlemet.com
Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More
The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King Co. Prosecutor candidate says crime at ‘crisis levels,’ opponent is ‘elitist’
In a race where many voters are critical of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a “catch-and-release” stage in the local criminal justice system, Federal Way Mayor and former King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jim Ferrell wants a “reset.”. His race against Leesa Manion, outgoing...
‘Giving people tools to save their life’: Vending machine provides free Narcan, fentanyl test strips
SEATTLE — In an ongoing effort to combat drug overdoses across the county, King County Public Health and Peer Seattle have teamed up and are providing people in Capitol Hill with access to a vending machine that provides Fentanyl testing strips and Narcan. The vending machine also supplies safe...
Seattle Pacific University's lawsuit dismissed as discrimination investigation continues
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) lawsuit over the Washington Attorney General's inquiry into the school's hiring practices. Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed his office was investigating SPU over whether a policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4
You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Two candidates vying to replace Dan Satterberg as King County prosecutor
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two candidates are facing off in the November election to replace outgoing King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Satterberg announced his retirement earlier this year. Both candidates running for the prosecuting attorney position cite experience with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office...
starvedrock.media
Bernard Moody, 'army of one,' takes on the 38th LD state Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Bernard Moody, Republican candidate for the state Senate seat in the 38th Legislative District, says he enjoys connecting with people on the campaign trail. “I’m excited about the prospect of moving forward,” Moody, a corrections sergeant with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and former marine,...
KING-5
The man behind a popular Port Angeles soda: Made in Washington
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — People have been cracking open these Made in Washington sodas since 1984 thanks to Ed Bedford, owner of Bedford’s Craft Sodas — pop that proudly states where it comes from on every bottle. “It all started here, it's home-based out of Port Angeles,”...
KIMA TV
330,000 fentanyl pills and 110 guns seized in operation linked to drug cartels in Seattle
SEATTLE — Federal law enforcement and Seattle police announced an operation that led to the arrest of 19 people and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs connected to cartels operating in western Washington. In a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle,...
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
rentonreporter.com
Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first
Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
