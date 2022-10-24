Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Construction careers build strong future for students, state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — In October, the Home Builders Association of Kentucky (HBAK) is celebrating Careers in Construction Month, and we invite you to help us build the next generation of the commonwealth’s skilled workforce. As our state experiences increased economic development and population growth, the demand for quality...
Networking event to flourish relationships between farmers, buyers
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is partnering with the Kentucky Center for Ag and Rural Development (KCARD), the University of Kentucky MarketReady Program, and the Kentucky Horticulture Council (KHC) to bring together Kentucky agriculture producers and buyers for networking and market channel education. “Kentucky farm...
$16 million in funding announced for Central Kentucky communities
FRANKFORT, Ky. — $16,595,296 was announced for infrastructure and education funding for Green, Hart and Taylor counties. The funding comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Transportation Alternatives Program. Green County. $6,738,200 to the Green County School...
Jobless rates improved in 119 counties in 12 months through Sept.
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet. Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the...
KSR an the Kentucky Chamber Foundation present $951,000 donation to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity
— As part of an effort to help communities rebuild from the December 2021 tornadoes, Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a $951,000 donation to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity on October 27 in Dawson Springs. The event took place at one of the construction sites Habitat for...
