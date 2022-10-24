ABC Holiday Lineup: ‘Love Actually’ 20th Anniversary Special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ & More

Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
Christina Aguilera reflects on 'Stripped' album's 20th anniversary
Christina Aguilera reflected on her "Stripped" album turning 20 and said she was "able to be the artist I wanted to be" on it.
Albany Herald
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Cast on Important Messages in Franchise (VIDEO)
There’s just something so special about Star Trek, and that continues with the multiple series of the franchise on now, including the animated Prodigy. Voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), and Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia) sat down with Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to tease its return on October 27.
Albany Herald
‘Ghosts’: Rebecca Wisocky on Hetty’s Halloween Nemesis (and a Future Love?)
Like all the actors who play dearly departed spirits on the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, Rebecca Wisocky has become an armchair historian of her character’s era. So she can confirm that the setup of the October 27 Halloween episode — Gilded Age socialite Hetty suggests Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Samantha (Rose McIver) hold a séance to liven up their poorly attended last-minute Halloween party — is sound: “Spiritualism was very popular and fashionable in the late 19th century,” she says. “I think Hetty would’ve done séances as a party trick more than anything. She references that she threw a séance and only now realizes it didn’t really work and that she lives in a haunted house and was probably getting messed with.”
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’
The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
‘The Voice': Two Country Artists Team Up for a Powerful Duet on a Miley Cyrus Hit [Watch]
The battle rounds on Season 22 of The Voice are underway, which means contestants were on the chopping block this week heading into their next phase of the reality TV singing competition on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The final pairing of the night as part of the latest one-hour edition...
Dolly Parton Shares Emotional Message After Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘Rest in Peace Lil’ Brother’
Dolly Parton is joining celebrities across the country paying tribute to Leslie Jordan. The 67-year-old actor died on Monday in an automobile accident. He was driving when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building. There are no details on the emergency. Dolly Parton was...
msn.com
Listen to John Lennon singing a never-before-heard acoustic version of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine from 1966
An expanded deluxe edition of The Beatles' classic 1966 Revolver album is being released next week, October 28, and among the previously-unheard nuggets on the new reissue is a priceless recording of John Lennon performing an acoustic version of Yellow Submarine with alternate lyrics. The one minute four second take,...
Michael Ray Confirms Album No. 4 Is In The Works
Michael Ray shared a few behind-the-scenes photos as he returns to the studio for his next project.
Albany Herald
‘Servant’ Final Season Gets Premiere Date on Apple TV+ — Watch First Teaser (VIDEO)
Fans of M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy series Servant will be happy to hear the final season officially has a premiere date!. Season 4 of the Apple TV+ thriller kicks off on Friday, January 13. Those looking to binge the full 10-episode final season will have to wait until March 17 though, as only the first episode will be released on January 13, with another episode being released weekly after that.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Albany Herald
‘The Bad News Bears’ Female-Led Comedy in Works at CBS
Everyone’s favorite ’70s movie is making a return to CBS, with a new spinoff of The Bad News Bears currently in development. The series is written by Corey Nickerson, who previously executive produced Black-ish, and co-created Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.
Albany Herald
‘Love Is Blind’: Nancy & Bartise Reflect on Their Emotional Abortion Debate
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 5-7.] The second batch of episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 dropped on October 26 on Netflix, and Episodes 6 and 7 contain a timely but discomforting conversation about abortion between Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden.
Albany Herald
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'?
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks.
