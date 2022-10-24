ABC Holiday Lineup: ‘Love Actually’ 20th Anniversary Special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ & More

Like all the actors who play dearly departed spirits on the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, Rebecca Wisocky has become an armchair historian of her character’s era. So she can confirm that the setup of the October 27 Halloween episode — Gilded Age socialite Hetty suggests Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Samantha (Rose McIver) hold a séance to liven up their poorly attended last-minute Halloween party — is sound: “Spiritualism was very popular and fashionable in the late 19th century,” she says. “I think Hetty would’ve done séances as a party trick more than anything. She references that she threw a séance and only now realizes it didn’t really work and that she lives in a haunted house and was probably getting messed with.”

