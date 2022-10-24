San Roque living in this sought after single level ''Miradero Cottage''. Miradero Drive is a quiet tree-lined lane, connecting the amenities of Upper State Street and the nearby Natural History Museum.This two bedroom and two bathroom home is ready for your personal touches! The living room and open-plan dining room is filled with natural light and features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. A slider from the dining area to the large private patio creates an easy entertaining flow. The well-equipped kitchen, with wood floor, has an adjoining breakfast nook and the conveniently located washer and dryer. The primary bedroom has a spacious bathroom, walk-in closet and built-in cabinetry. Other amenities include a shared two-car garage and a newly refurbished community pool.

