Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a beef cow in Barren County who experienced jaundice and rapid breathing.
westkentuckystar.com
Kathy Hogancamp, political Kentucky trailblazer, dies at 68
Kathy Hogancamp, a longtime staple and trailblazer in Kentucky politics, has died at the age of 68. Hogancamp was the first Republican in history to be elected from the Jackson Purchase area to the Kentucky House of Representatives when she won her bid in 1994. She would go on to serve two terms in the house. She also worked as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Education.
Comments / 0