ihodl.com
Binance to Back BNB Chain with Off-chain Data
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has launched its own data feed network to back blockchain with off-chain data. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new solution called Binance Oracle is expected to help smart contracts process real-world inputs and outputs,...
cryptoslate.com
Op-Ed: Is Ethereum now under U.S. control? 99% of latest relay blocks are censoring the network
Following OFAC sanctions on Ethereum addresses related to Tornado Cash and other global entities, many were concerned with the precedent set by the bans. Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, called for validators to be slashed if censorship were to occur at the protocol layer. However, over the past month,...
astaga.com
Binance Oracle Network Is the New Challenger to Chainlink
On Wednesday, October 26, the world’s main crypto infrastructure supplier Binance unveiled a decentralized Internet 3 oracle. The Binance Oracle will function an information feed community connecting real-world information to blockchain-based good contracts. This could possibly be the primary main competitors to the prevailing oracle companies suppliers like Chainlink...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Accounts Connected to 3Commas Suffer Losses After API Exploit
Several FTX users have lost millions of crypto funds after hackers carried out unauthorized trades using exploited API keys connected to the trading bot platform 3Commas. According to crypto journalist Collin Wu, an FTX user found out that his account using 3Commas API keys traded DMG tokens over 5000 times. After this, he lost over $1.6 million worth of digital assets including Bitcoin, FTX tokens, and other cryptocurrencies.
cryptoslate.com
FTX compensating users who lost $6M to phishing attacks “just this once,” says SBF
3Commas, a platform that enables users to build automated trading bots, announced Oct. 21 that three of its customers’ keys were used to execute unauthorized trades on its partner exchange accounts. An investigation revealed that the affected users were phished using fake 3Commas websites, indicating that the keys were...
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
bitcoinist.com
Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries
Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Phishing attack steals 700 Ethereum; Moldova bans crypto mining
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 26 includes the theft of over $1M worth of Ethereum by a phishing attack, Vitalik Buterin’s tweet deeming ZKPs “necessary” for Ethereum and Binance overtaking Huobi in crypto derivatives trading. CryptoSlate Top Stories. A scammer, “Monkey Drainer,” stole 700...
thecoinrise.com
Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to launch Blockchain-powered crypto exchange platform
Israel’s major equity and debt market, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), now has ambitions to create a blockchain and digital asset-based trading platform. The exchange will create various kinds of tokenized digital assets with an emphasis on the development of distributed ledger and smart contract technology, according to a recent announcement.
cryptoslate.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore proposes new measures to regulate crypto, stablecoins
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers via its official website on Oct. 26, highlighting regulatory measures for implementation applicable to digital payment token services and stablecoin issuers. The paper is based on the premise that crypto assets are “inherently speculative and highly risky “ and comes...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Staked ETH soars in Q3; Bitcoin volatility causes Tesla $106M loss; Binance close to finding hacker
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 25 includes the amount of staked Ethereum surpassing 14 million year-to-date, Tesla’s $106 million loss to Bitcoin volatility, and Apple’s guidelines on how iOS developers can add in-app NFT purchase functions to their apps. The amount of staked Ethereum (ETH)...
aiexpress.io
Oasis Labs and Equifax turn to blockchain to verify Web3 user identities
Assuring id is tough at one of the best of instances, not to mention in a decentralized, blockchain-driven Web3 financial system. With enterprises and monetary service suppliers nonetheless legally answerable for stopping fraudulent transactions and implementing sufficient shopper protections, there’s a dire want for options to confirm person’s digital identities.
cryptoslate.com
Australia confirms crypto transactions will be subject to capital gains tax
Australia confirmed cryptocurrency transactions would be taxed as an asset and no longer a foreign currency, according to budget papers 2022-23 released on October 25. The existing crypto gains tax discount also applies. However, the budget papers clarified that any government-issued digital currency or central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would...
cryptoslate.com
Research: On-chain data shows Bitcoin Long term holders are selling again
Bitcoin’s failure to regain lost heights in the last few months may be forcing many long-term holders to sell their BTC holdings at a profit. On-chain Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that the Revived Supply 1+ Years metric has recently been rising. The Revived Supply 1+ Years metric measures the “total amount of coins that come back into circulation after being untouched for at least a year.”
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
CoinTelegraph
Binance Oracle network to bridge Web3 and blockchains via smart contracts
Crypto exchange Binance announced the launch of a new data feed network, Binance Oracle, that allows blockchain smart contracts to connect with real-world data, starting with its in-house blockchain offering, BNB Chain. For starters, Binance Oracle will allow existing decentralized applications (DApps) and Web3 ecosystem partners on BNB Chain to...
cryptoslate.com
Microsoft Cloud UAE prepares to offer tools to build the Metaverse
Microsoft Cloud intends to support companies in the metaverse by offering public mixed reality technology integration services, according to a 24. Oct report by Arab News. Ihsan Anabtawi, COO of Microsoft’s UAE branch, revealed multiple products in the works to bring the software giant’s vision of the metaverse to life.
CoinDesk
Polygon-Based DeFi Platform QuickSwap Closes Lending Service After Exploit
QuickSwap, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform that's based on the Polygon blockchain, closed its lending services for users following a flash-loan exploit for over $220,000 worth of tokens on Monday. Blockchain data shows the attackers manipulated token prices by borrowing funds using a flash loan – a form of unsecured lending...
tokenist.com
JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
