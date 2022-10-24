Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
msn.com
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.1 now available with Stage Manager and pro-focused features
After being delayed for a few weeks, iPadOS 16.1 has been released by Apple with a new multitasking interface called Stage Manager, customizable toolbars, and a built-in Weather app. Stage Manager is the focal point of this release as it brings iPad multitasking to a new level, at least for...
daystech.org
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
9to5Mac
Zero-day vulnerability patched in iOS 16.1; active exploits may exist, says Apple
If you haven’t yet updated to iOS 16.1, you may want to do it sooner rather than later: Among the changes is a patch to a zero-day vulnerability. Apple says that exploits may be in active use. The security vulnerability is of a type often exploited by hackers to...
A $500 iPad and keyboard bundle could have happened — but Apple reportedly killed it
Apple could have finally offered a budget iPad bundle, complete with a keyboard, but reportedly killed the idea.
Science Focus
Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
daystech.org
Messages Down: Apple’s iMessage Service Experiencing Issues
The iMessage and FaceTime companies accessible throughout Apple’s platforms look like experiencing issues on the present time, with some customers unable to ship messages and make FaceTime calls. There are quite a few tweets in regards to the difficulty on Twitter, and Apple’s System Status page is...
Apple Insider
10.9-inch iPad review roundup: Strange compromises, oddly placed in Apple's lineup
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviews are in for the new10.9-inch iPad, with it being called a great tablet with multiple compromises that place it in a weird spot in the lineup. Apple announced the 10.9-inch iPad via a...
Apple Insider
New 16-inch iPad rumored to arrive in late 2023
A rumor claims that Apple is preparing to reveal a 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023. A larger iPad model than the existing 12.9-inch model has been rumored for years, though Apple has never announced anything. A new leak from someone claiming to be familiar with Apple's product plans claims a 16-inch iPad is coming.
Apple Insider
Malicious Mac and iOS apps could have listened in on Siri conversations
The recent updates to iOS and macOS patched a serious flaw that could allow apps with Bluetooth access to record conversations with Siri. An app could record a person's conversations with Siri and audio from iOS keyboard dictation when using AirPods or a Beats headset. It would happen without the app needing microphone access or showing that it was using the microphone.
Apple Insider
Apple updates iWork apps with macOS Ventura & iPadOS 16 features
Alongside the new updates to video editing apps Final Cut Pro and iMovie, Apple has now released its whole iWork suite to take advantage of features in macOS Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16. All three iWork apps, across both the Mac and iPhone/iPad, have certain new features in common:
Apple Insider
Apple issues first developer beta for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2
Apple has restarted the beta process once more, with developers provided the first builds of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Gambling App Store ads are showing up next to addiction recovery apps
There are more ads in the App Store, including gambling apps next to kids applications -- and worse yet, next to gambling addiction recovery ones. Developer Marco Arment shared a screenshot of the advertising controls for product pages in the App Store. The tool shows that advertisers can choose to show their ads across all app categories, similar app categories, and other categories.
Apple Insider
YouTube iOS app getting ambient mode, plus zoom and rewind gestures
In addition to new pinch and swiping gestures, YouTube is adding a new, darker theme to its iOS app, online experience, and smart TV apps. After months of experiments -- not all of them popular, YouTube has announced a redesign for most of the ways users can watch its service. The new look has begun rolling out, and the company says that the new gesture features are now in the iOS and Android apps.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds first developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
Fresh from ending the betas of the milestone release, Apple is now working on the first post-release update for macOS Ventura, with developers getting the first beta build of macOS Ventura 13.1. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for Apple's test program,...
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1 with Shared iCloud Photo Library
Apple has released its iOS 16.1 update to the public, with iPhone owners now able to download the latest version of the mobile operating system. Arriving after multiple beta cycles, the update bringing iOS to version 16.1 is finally out and downloadable to iPhones. As an X.1 release, it will provide more feature-based benefits than earlier ones, like the iOS 16.0.2 update to fix a camera shake issue in the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple Insider
New Final Cut Pro update delivers faster video exports on Apple Silicon Macs
Just before the annual Final Cut Pro Global Summit starts in November, Apple has updated its flagship video editor, plus iMovie with macOS Ventura compatibility, stability fixes, and performance improvements. Both apps let Apple users create and edit videos, with Final Cut Pro aimed more at professionals. The Mac version...
Comments / 0