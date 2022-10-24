ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

City Of Pullman Starting To Reoccupy Old City Hall Downtown-Remaining Funds From 2018 New City Hall Bond Proposed To Be Spent

The City of Pullman is starting to use the old downtown city hall building as officials still try to determine the long-term plan for the facility. Voters in the City of Pullman approved a 10.5 million dollar bond in February of 2018 for a new city hall. Most of the money was used to purchase the old Encounter Ministries church campus on Crestview Street and renovate it into the new city hall. Most city offices moved into the new city hall on Sunnyside Hill two years ago.
PULLMAN, WA
University of Idaho's Beta Theta Pi to host Haunted House

University of Idaho Members of Beta Theta Pi will host a haunted house on Thursday from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm at the Beta Theta Pi house in Moscow. There will be tarps and decorations through the house where members will be dressed up and act. Guests will be taken in groups with a member as the leader, showing them where to go.
MOSCOW, ID
WSU to host 2022 Quarter Century Club Breakfast

Washington State University invites the community to the 89th annual Quarter Century Club breakfast in Pullman on Tuesday, November 1st at 10 am at the M.G. Carey Senior Ballroom in the Compton Union Building. The event is open to the public and the celebration recognizes WSU employees who have reached...
PULLMAN, WA
City of Moscow to hold Mayor's Arts Awards event

The Moscow Arts Commission and the City of Moscow announced the Mayor’s Arts Awards event will be held in the 1912 Center Great Room at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The 2022 award recipients receive a custom-designed artwork made by a local artist, Jana Vrtelova Holbert. Receiving awards this year are:
MOSCOW, ID
Participants Needed for University of Idaho Research Study

University of Idaho researchers invite adults ages 18 and older, with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, to participate in a two-visit study investigating the interaction of diet, physical activity and gut health on diabetic nerve damage. Measurements include surveys on diet and physical activity, a finger stick blood test and...
MOSCOW, ID
Wine-tasting planned for WSURA October program

WSU Retirees Association sponsors a wine-tasting with Winescape owner Dr. Patricia Butterfield of Spokane this Tuesday at 1:30 pm. The program called, The Best Escape is Winescape, will be held at the Lewis Alumni Centre and is open to WSU retirees, alumni and friends without charge. Dr. Butterfield is former...
PULLMAN, WA
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction

Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
MOSCOW, ID
WSU Percussion Ensemble to host annual concert

The WSU Percussion Ensemble will return for its annual fall concert this Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Kimbrough Concert hall. The group will present an eclectic mix of music for keyboards, drums, and more. The concert will feature WSU professor of tuba Dr. Chris Dickey performing a concerto with the ensemble.
PULLMAN, WA
WSU members to perform for the last Oktubafest of the semester

WSU Members of the tuba-euphonium studio will perform a variety of solos, duets, and other chamber music to close the semester’s Oktubafest this Wednesday at 7:30 in the Kimbrough Concert hall. The WSU Tuba Choir will close the concert by performing Alla Rivea del Tebro by Palestrina (arr. Nelson)...

