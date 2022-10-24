Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman Starting To Reoccupy Old City Hall Downtown-Remaining Funds From 2018 New City Hall Bond Proposed To Be Spent
The City of Pullman is starting to use the old downtown city hall building as officials still try to determine the long-term plan for the facility. Voters in the City of Pullman approved a 10.5 million dollar bond in February of 2018 for a new city hall. Most of the money was used to purchase the old Encounter Ministries church campus on Crestview Street and renovate it into the new city hall. Most city offices moved into the new city hall on Sunnyside Hill two years ago.
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho’s Beta Theta Pi to host Haunted House
University of Idaho Members of Beta Theta Pi will host a haunted house on Thursday from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm at the Beta Theta Pi house in Moscow. There will be tarps and decorations through the house where members will be dressed up and act. Guests will be taken in groups with a member as the leader, showing them where to go.
pullmanradio.com
WSU to host 2022 Quarter Century Club Breakfast
Washington State University invites the community to the 89th annual Quarter Century Club breakfast in Pullman on Tuesday, November 1st at 10 am at the M.G. Carey Senior Ballroom in the Compton Union Building. The event is open to the public and the celebration recognizes WSU employees who have reached...
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow to hold Mayor’s Arts Awards event
The Moscow Arts Commission and the City of Moscow announced the Mayor’s Arts Awards event will be held in the 1912 Center Great Room at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The 2022 award recipients receive a custom-designed artwork made by a local artist, Jana Vrtelova Holbert. Receiving awards this year are:
pullmanradio.com
Participants Needed for University of Idaho Research Study
University of Idaho researchers invite adults ages 18 and older, with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, to participate in a two-visit study investigating the interaction of diet, physical activity and gut health on diabetic nerve damage. Measurements include surveys on diet and physical activity, a finger stick blood test and...
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Pathways invites local high schoolers to a Career Exploration Course
Palouse Pathways will invites local high schoolers to Career Exploration course on November 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 at the 1912 Center in Moscow. During the free workshop, students can explore a wide range of careers that fit their skills and strengths. To register visit the link.
pullmanradio.com
Wine-tasting planned for WSURA October program
WSU Retirees Association sponsors a wine-tasting with Winescape owner Dr. Patricia Butterfield of Spokane this Tuesday at 1:30 pm. The program called, The Best Escape is Winescape, will be held at the Lewis Alumni Centre and is open to WSU retirees, alumni and friends without charge. Dr. Butterfield is former...
pullmanradio.com
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction
Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Icy Roads and Weather Conditions a Factor in Single Vehicle Crash on US95 Tuesday Morning in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, ID - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says icy roads and weather conditions were a contributing factor in a single vehicle crash on US95 in Lewis County Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police responded to...
Cheney High School marching band wins first place in Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition
EVERETT, Wash. — After two amazing performances on Saturday, the Cheney High School (CHS) marching band placed first place overall at the 34th Annual Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett (PSFOB). CHS competed with several other bands from all around the Pacific Northwest, as well as other schools...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Percussion Ensemble to host annual concert
The WSU Percussion Ensemble will return for its annual fall concert this Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Kimbrough Concert hall. The group will present an eclectic mix of music for keyboards, drums, and more. The concert will feature WSU professor of tuba Dr. Chris Dickey performing a concerto with the ensemble.
KREM
How did Jayden de Laura come to leave Washington State for Arizona so quickly? l Locked on Pac-12
About 10 months ago, then-Washington State QB Jayden de Laura, put his name in the transfer portal. He's now an integral part of Arizona Football's rebuild.
pullmanradio.com
WSU members to perform for the last Oktubafest of the semester
WSU Members of the tuba-euphonium studio will perform a variety of solos, duets, and other chamber music to close the semester’s Oktubafest this Wednesday at 7:30 in the Kimbrough Concert hall. The WSU Tuba Choir will close the concert by performing Alla Rivea del Tebro by Palestrina (arr. Nelson)...
Comments / 1