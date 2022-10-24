Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
daystech.org
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
9to5Mac
Zero-day vulnerability patched in iOS 16.1; active exploits may exist, says Apple
If you haven’t yet updated to iOS 16.1, you may want to do it sooner rather than later: Among the changes is a patch to a zero-day vulnerability. Apple says that exploits may be in active use. The security vulnerability is of a type often exploited by hackers to...
Cult of Mac
What time will Apple release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura on October 24?
IOS 16 was released in September, but Apple held back on iPadOS 16 due to bugs and stability issues. A month later, the company is finally ready to seed iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iOS 16.1 to the public on October 24. But when exactly will the updates show up...
daystech.org
Messages Down: Apple’s iMessage Service Experiencing Issues
The iMessage and FaceTime companies accessible throughout Apple’s platforms look like experiencing issues on the present time, with some customers unable to ship messages and make FaceTime calls. There are quite a few tweets in regards to the difficulty on Twitter, and Apple’s System Status page is...
Apple Insider
New 16-inch iPad rumored to arrive in late 2023
A rumor claims that Apple is preparing to reveal a 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023. A larger iPad model than the existing 12.9-inch model has been rumored for years, though Apple has never announced anything. A new leak from someone claiming to be familiar with Apple's product plans claims a 16-inch iPad is coming.
Apple Insider
Malicious Mac and iOS apps could have listened in on Siri conversations
The recent updates to iOS and macOS patched a serious flaw that could allow apps with Bluetooth access to record conversations with Siri. An app could record a person's conversations with Siri and audio from iOS keyboard dictation when using AirPods or a Beats headset. It would happen without the app needing microphone access or showing that it was using the microphone.
Apple Insider
Apple updates iWork apps with macOS Ventura & iPadOS 16 features
Alongside the new updates to video editing apps Final Cut Pro and iMovie, Apple has now released its whole iWork suite to take advantage of features in macOS Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16. All three iWork apps, across both the Mac and iPhone/iPad, have certain new features in common:
Apple Insider
Apple's new iCloud website design is beautiful
The desktop iCloud website is undergoing some changes as a beta version shows new customizable widgets and interfaces. Apple's desktop website for iCloud is available to anyone with a web browser, and it has gone through multiple overhauls over the years. The latest version, currently in beta, has an all-new interface with app widgets and a customizable interface.
Apple Insider
Apple issues first developer beta for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2
Apple has restarted the beta process once more, with developers provided the first builds of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Gambling App Store ads are showing up next to addiction recovery apps
There are more ads in the App Store, including gambling apps next to kids applications -- and worse yet, next to gambling addiction recovery ones. Developer Marco Arment shared a screenshot of the advertising controls for product pages in the App Store. The tool shows that advertisers can choose to show their ads across all app categories, similar app categories, and other categories.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds first developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
Fresh from ending the betas of the milestone release, Apple is now working on the first post-release update for macOS Ventura, with developers getting the first beta build of macOS Ventura 13.1. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for Apple's test program,...
Apple Insider
10.9-inch iPad review roundup: Strange compromises, oddly placed in Apple's lineup
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviews are in for the new10.9-inch iPad, with it being called a great tablet with multiple compromises that place it in a weird spot in the lineup. Apple announced the 10.9-inch iPad via a...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook saw big money in App Store ads, shot down early resistance
Following the rollout of Apple's controversial expansion of ads, ex-Apple engineer Shac Ron has revealed that staffers pushed back on the original App Store ad program. The latest controversy over Apple's ads in the App Store stem from the company's new push to increase its advertising revenue. But now a former employee has revealed that Apple staff were deeply opposed to the introduction of any ads in the App Store at all.
Apple Insider
Apple updates SKAdNetwork API that allows for private ad campaigns
Alongside iPadOS 16.1, iOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura, Apple has updated its ad network API for advertisers that promises to measure ad campaigns while maintaining user privacy. The company has been planning to introduce ads within services such as the App Store as it seeks to grow amid a mature smartphone market. One way to do that is through more ads.
Apple Insider
Apple drops PostScript support in Preview for macOS Ventura
Following the public release of macOS Ventura, Apple has issued a support document about .ps and .eps file support being removed from Preview. "The Preview app included with your Mac supports PostScript (.ps) and Encapsulated PostScript (.eps) files in macOS Monterey or earlier," says the new support document. "Starting with macOS Ventura, Preview no longer supports these files."
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.2 beta features Freeform, full external display support
The first developer beta of iPadOS 16.2 contains the Freeform app, and external display support for M-series iPads has returned. Apple revealed iPadOS 16 would contain full external display support and a new collaboration tool called Freeform during WWDC in June. However, both of these features were not available in the initial iPadOS 16.1 release.
Apple Insider
New ad placements in App Store Today and product pages are live
Starting Tuesday, developers can pay to be featured on the App Store Today curated page and at the bottom of competitors' app product pages. Apple has been exploring new ad placement opportunities across the App Store. Ad expansion began with search ads showing content after a search is performed, then moved to ads appearing in the search tab even before a search is made.
