Kari Lake Falsely Claims There's a 'Lot of Corruption' in Electoral System, Suggests Restricting Early Voting

As far-right Republicans like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral system, poll workers in the state say they've been subject to threats and harassment Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake offered a vague response when asked whether she believes the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, saying the media is "obsessed" with the question and claiming there is "a lot of corruption in this system." Speaking to ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl on an episode of This Week...
White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting

The White House is staying mum on whether President Biden regrets characterizing Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow 2.0" after state election officials reported record turnout in early voting for the November midterms. The president was among many Democrats last year who criticized Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as...
Amazon union organizers call off election attempt at a California warehouse

The Amazon Labor Union has withdrawn its petition to hold an election at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, California, according to Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board. It’s a sharp-turn around for organization efforts at the facility, known as ONT8; the petition was filed on October 12th, and the NLRB had confirmed that there was a sufficient showing of interest to proceed with the election, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Suhauna Hussain.
