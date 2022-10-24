Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Kari Lake Falsely Claims There's a 'Lot of Corruption' in Electoral System, Suggests Restricting Early Voting
As far-right Republicans like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral system, poll workers in the state say they've been subject to threats and harassment Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake offered a vague response when asked whether she believes the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, saying the media is "obsessed" with the question and claiming there is "a lot of corruption in this system." Speaking to ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl on an episode of This Week...
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting
The White House is staying mum on whether President Biden regrets characterizing Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow 2.0" after state election officials reported record turnout in early voting for the November midterms. The president was among many Democrats last year who criticized Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
Democrat candidate in key House race vowed ‘full support’ for cutting police budget in half
A Democratic candidate in one of the most competitive House races in the country previously vowed he would "fully support" halving the police budget of the city in which he served as a member of the city council. Fox News Digital obtained a number of emails sent in 2020 by...
Here are the Black candidates who could make history on election night
Today, two dozen Black major party candidates are battling for U.S. Senate, governor and other high office positions across the country. This is already a record, and, if successful, some of the candidates would be the first Black people to hold the top elected offices in their states. There have...
The Verge
Amazon union organizers call off election attempt at a California warehouse
The Amazon Labor Union has withdrawn its petition to hold an election at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, California, according to Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board. It’s a sharp-turn around for organization efforts at the facility, known as ONT8; the petition was filed on October 12th, and the NLRB had confirmed that there was a sufficient showing of interest to proceed with the election, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Suhauna Hussain.
A slew of Latina candidates for Congress are looking to make history as 'firsts'
Republican and Democratic Latinas running for Congress in more than five states could make history in the midterm elections next month. At the same time, Latina lawmakers who have already made history are looking to defend their seats. The races are being run at a time when Latina political underrepresentation...
News Channel 25
Donald Trump energizes South Texas voters ahead of early voting, as Republicans predict red 'tsunami'
ROBSTOWN — Former President Donald Trump swooped in to South Texas on Saturday to energize Republicans for the midterm elections in Texas, saying his supporters would fuel wide margins of victory. “This Nov. 8, the MAGA movement is going to deliver another Texas-sized landslide,” Trump said during a rally...
Immigration a top issue among Latino voters weeks out from Election Day
(CNN) — With the midterm elections two weeks away, immigration remains a top issue among Latino voters — but views on legal and illegal immigration vary greatly. “I think it’s been misunderstood,” said Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who has studied Latino voter preferences for decades.
