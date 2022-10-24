Read full article on original website
BASF adds West Coast technical field representatives
New technical field representatives have joined BASF Agricultural Solutions’ agronomic team. Both additions will cover the California and Arizona regions. Jessica Salmer will cover California’s Central Valley while Jose Cabrera’s territory is Southern California and Arizona. Salmer has eleven years of experience in the agricultural sector, five...
New report estimates Hurricane Ian damage
Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.8 billion in losses to Florida agriculture production and infrastructure, according to an Oct. 24 report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). While the damage estimate for all Florida agriculture has increased, the report estimates losses sustained by Florida fruit and...
Michigan students learn about water management
With the Great Lakes, 11,000 inland lakes and tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams, Michigan is a water wonderland. But the state – like most places – also has a vast supply of water in underground aquifers, which is tapped for a number of uses, from drinking water at residential homes to irrigating large-scale farming operations.
