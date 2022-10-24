ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
boldsky.com

What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
MedicalXpress

Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ

Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
Real Health

Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
msn.com

How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
hippocraticpost.com

Joint pain: Symptom of Menopause

Hot flushes, night sweats, loss of libido and low mood are all commonly recognised menopausal symptoms, yet joint pain affects as many as 40% of all menopausal women and joint stiffness is the most common contributor to impairment of quality of life and work in women of a menopausal age.
Medical News Today

What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?

Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
ajmc.com

Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE

While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
Medical News Today

How long do menopause symptoms last?

Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
ajmc.com

Serum α-Synuclein Associated With Impaired Executive Function in Patients With Obesity, T1D

Serum α-synuclein was found to be increased in children with obesity and type 1 diabetes (T1D), which was linked to the impairment of executive function in these children. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that α-synuclein could have a role in the impairment of executive function (EF) in children with obesity and those with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Diastolic blood pressure and waist to hip ratio were also parameters associated with an increase in α-synuclein.
Healthline

Dosage Details for Entyvio

If you have ulcerative colitis (UC) or Crohn’s disease, your doctor might suggest Entyvio (vedolizumab) as a treatment option. As a result, you could be looking for more information about the drug, such as details about its dosage. Entyvio is a prescription medication that’s used to treat the following...
Health Digest

What Is The Difference Between Narcolepsy And Sleep Apnea?

Most people would agree that nothing beats a good night's sleep. However, if you suffer from a sleep disorder, your nights may be far from pleasant. There are a wide range of sleep disorders, from restless legs syndrome to insomnia, all of which can impact your ability to get proper rest (via the Mayo Clinic).
Medical News Today

What to know about joint hypermobility syndrome

Joint hypermobility syndrome or double jointedness means that a person’s joints bend more than usual. In some people, this can cause joint pain and injury. Many different conditions cause hypermobility. Doctors refer to these as joint hypermobility spectrum disorders. People with joint hypermobility have greater joint flexibility than others.
Healthline

What’s the Difference Between Atherosclerosis and Arteriosclerosis?

Arteries are blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood away from your heart and to vital organs. Atherosclerosis happens when these arteries become narrow due to a buildup of plaque. This can make it difficult for oxygen to reach your organs. Atherosclerosis is a type of arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)....
cohaitungchi.com

Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It

Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary...

