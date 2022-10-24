Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster
Here's what you can expect when you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and how you can ease any symptoms.
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
When all my limbs went numb one morning, I went to urgent care in a panic. It turned out to be a vitamin B12 deficiency.
Before I was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency, I had no idea the symptoms could be so severe. Five months later, I'm finally feeling better.
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
hippocraticpost.com
Joint pain: Symptom of Menopause
Hot flushes, night sweats, loss of libido and low mood are all commonly recognised menopausal symptoms, yet joint pain affects as many as 40% of all menopausal women and joint stiffness is the most common contributor to impairment of quality of life and work in women of a menopausal age.
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
ajmc.com
Serum α-Synuclein Associated With Impaired Executive Function in Patients With Obesity, T1D
Serum α-synuclein was found to be increased in children with obesity and type 1 diabetes (T1D), which was linked to the impairment of executive function in these children. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that α-synuclein could have a role in the impairment of executive function (EF) in children with obesity and those with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Diastolic blood pressure and waist to hip ratio were also parameters associated with an increase in α-synuclein.
Healthline
Dosage Details for Entyvio
If you have ulcerative colitis (UC) or Crohn’s disease, your doctor might suggest Entyvio (vedolizumab) as a treatment option. As a result, you could be looking for more information about the drug, such as details about its dosage. Entyvio is a prescription medication that’s used to treat the following...
What Is The Difference Between Narcolepsy And Sleep Apnea?
Most people would agree that nothing beats a good night's sleep. However, if you suffer from a sleep disorder, your nights may be far from pleasant. There are a wide range of sleep disorders, from restless legs syndrome to insomnia, all of which can impact your ability to get proper rest (via the Mayo Clinic).
Medical News Today
What to know about joint hypermobility syndrome
Joint hypermobility syndrome or double jointedness means that a person’s joints bend more than usual. In some people, this can cause joint pain and injury. Many different conditions cause hypermobility. Doctors refer to these as joint hypermobility spectrum disorders. People with joint hypermobility have greater joint flexibility than others.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Atherosclerosis and Arteriosclerosis?
Arteries are blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood away from your heart and to vital organs. Atherosclerosis happens when these arteries become narrow due to a buildup of plaque. This can make it difficult for oxygen to reach your organs. Atherosclerosis is a type of arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)....
cohaitungchi.com
Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It
Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary...
