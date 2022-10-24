Read full article on original website
Lima News
Ohio Theatre to debut Haunted Halloween Party
LIMA — It has been a long time coming, but the Ohio Theatre will finally have its first big event under new ownership. For Michael Bouson, who runs the Avant Garage Theatre Company that bought the theatre, it will mean a lot to welcome everyone to the Haunted Halloween Party at 6 p.m. Saturday.
hometownstations.com
Armstrong Air & Space Museum Hosts "Boo! On the Moon"
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a swarm of little ghosts and goblins Tuesday evening in Wapakoneta!. The Armstrong Air and Space Museum hosted "Boo! On the Moon" event Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 pm. "Boo! On the Moon" has been a Wapakoneta tradition for over a decade and provides the community with a family-friendly Halloween event. Tuesday night, kids walked through the galleries for candy and engaged in spooky activities such as evading ghosts in The Dome. This year, the museum also partnered with the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities to create a sensory-friendly space for kids with developmental disabilities to enjoy the festivities. Organizers expect a good turnaround with many families having a great time.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
hometownstations.com
Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons. Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.
hometownstations.com
First community wide Trunk or Treat looks to be off to good start as over 60 businesses sign up
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The first-ever Community Trunk or Treat set for this Saturday is already looking to be a big success. Organizers say that 65 businesses will be on hand to pass out candy and other goodies to the kids. The Lima Police Chief Angel Cortez wanted to do a big community-wide event that would be safe for everyone for Halloween. So they came up with the idea for the Trunk or Treat and they are looking to have a big crowd for their first time out.
whatzup.com
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone
It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
hometownstations.com
Rotary Blood Clinic set for November 5, 2022
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club holds its Fall Blood Clinic on Saturday, November 5 from 6:30am-9:30am at Senior Citizen Services, 3400 W. Elm Street. Hundreds of people attend the clinic each year to receive low-cost blood screenings from Lima Memorial Laboratory Services which includes: CMP, Lipid Panel, Renal Panel, Hepatic Panel, CBC, TSH, PSA, HA1C, VITD, FE, and URIC. Proceeds benefit the Lima Rotary Foundation which disperses the funds to non profit organizations in the Lima community and globally.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 10/25/22
Molly is the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Pet of the Week. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
Lima News
Phil Hugo: What if we all…
I’m lying in bed, trying to convince myself that I should rise and shine and take on the new day. I hearken back to my youth, when our mother would open the door to the stairway leading to our upstairs bedrooms, slap a hand on the step and call out, “Shake a leg, time to get up, there’s work to do!”
westbendnews.net
VAN WERT GRAD DONATES TO THE CEO PROGRAM
Dalton Heppeard, a 2018 graduate of Van Wert High School, spent this past weekend behind a booth, satisfying the sweet tooth of many Apple Festival goers. For the fourth consecutive year, Dalton chose to donate a portion of his proceeds to the CEO Program. His experiences throughout Van Wert High School, including participating in the CEO Program his senior year, continue to leave a positive impact on him today. “Once again, I am honored and humbled with Dalton’s generosity. The money Dalton donates to the CEO Program sponsors our quarterly breakfast meetings for the CEO students,” stated Koontz.
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
hometownstations.com
Westrich Furniture celebrates the 7 decade employment anniversary of Jim Mesker
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Westrich Furniture in Delphos is celebrating a special anniversary for one long-time employee. Our Katie Honigford caught up with him and heard more about his 7-decade-long career. Things have changed quite a bit at Westrich Furniture in Delphos over the last 70 years, but there's one...
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
countynewsonline.org
Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon
Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. We will be covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage.
hometownstations.com
Two alarm fire on E. Vine Street destroys house
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools' Cathy Collins earns award from Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. The Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) consists of 3,000 members. Affiliated with the National Council...
wktn.com
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
hometownstations.com
Coroner discusses autopsy findings in Day 3 of Melvin Boothe's trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was the third day in the trial for a Lima man charged in a 2020 murder. Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett took the stand to reveal the autopsy findings for 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, Melvin Boothe's girlfriend whose body was found buried in a suitcase in a Lima city park. The official cause of death was homicide by unspecified means. While the circumstances surrounding the scene ruled it a homicide, there were no visible wounds and x-ray results did not reveal a cause. The coroner says findings in the temporal bone, which are located at the sides and the base of the skull may indicate a drowning, but there is not enough evidence to prove it.
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
