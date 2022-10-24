Read full article on original website
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed due to lack of evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defense wants prosecutors barred from presenting results of a field sobriety test of former attorney general Kathleen Kane as well as testimony about her refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test. Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in the state, is awaiting trial in Lackawanna County Court on DUI and careless driving charges in a minor Scranton accident in March. She denies she was intoxicated, saying her car slid on ice.
Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road. The 75-year-old Barbour had the wreck Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff says Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The Mississippi Highway Patrol described Barbour as “stable and alert.” Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. He is a Washington lobbyist and chaired the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997.
Judge considers stopping Arizona ballot drop box watchers
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona says he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the state’s largest county. The effort by the group Clean Elections USA has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino asked U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi on Wednesday to prevent members of Clean Elections USA from gathering within sight of drop boxes in Maricopa County and from following voters and taking photos and videos of them and their cars. The attorney for Clean Elections USA said such a broad restraining order would be unconstitutional.
