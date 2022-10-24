Read full article on original website
Zac Brown Band cancels Canada concert Friday night after some members denied entry at border
Zac Brown band cancelled its Vancouver, Canada show on Friday because some members of the group weren't allowed across the border from the U.S.
ABC News
Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville
Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville. The country superstar just announced she will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, on June 7 with Kelsea Ballerini and Breland. "There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Treats Her to a Homemade Meal Amid Vegas Residency
In between concerts for the country singer's Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin made them a homemade meal.
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards
Country music's biggest night is getting even bigger!. The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday its first batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and air live from Nashville on Nov. 9. The show at Bridgestone Arena will...
Wynonna Judd Announces That The Judds’ Final Tour Will Continue in 2023
The Judds: The Final Tour will continue into 2023 with 15 just-announced dates. Wynonna Judd announced the new leg of performances during a stop on The Today Show on Monday (Oct. 24), explaining that she decided to add a new string of dates thanks to fan demand. Just like the...
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Jason Isbell, Sara Evans Among Country Stars Honoring Leslie Jordan After His Death
Leslie Jordan died on Monday at 67. The beloved actor was driving his car when he suffered an unknown medical emergency, and he crashed the vehicle into a building. Leslie Jordan became a fixture of the Nashville community and the country music world late in his career. The Chattanooga, Tenn. native released a gospel album in 2021. Many country stars paid tribute to him on Monday.
CMT
Wynonna Reveals “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE - THE FINAL CONCERT” a Recreation of The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for CMT Special
Wynonna Judd is heading back to MTSU's Murphy Center for a full-circle, history-making concert event -- "THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE - THE FINAL CONCERT." Judd will recreate The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event that will tape on Thursday, Nov. 3, and air in March on CMT.
