3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wyoming Has Had More Serial Killers Than You Would Think
How many people does someone have to murder before they are considered a "serial killer?" I actually looked that question up. The answer is 3 or more people. So, if you have only killed two you are not there yet. How many serial kills has a small state like Wyoming...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
cowboystatedaily.com
Remains Identified As Wyoming Hunter Who Went Missing In 2019 Snowstorm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nearly three years to the day after he went missing in an early-season snowstorm while elk hunting, human remains found recently have been identified as those of Mark A. Strittmater, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Strittmater’s remains...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Shooting Himself, Wyoming Hunter Says Handgun Saved Him From Grizzly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In those few moments of furious violence in the remote high country of the Gro Ventre mountains, Lee Francis knew his life hung in the balance between a grizzly’s teeth and claws and his trigger finger. “He was probably less...
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
BOO! Is Wyoming One Of The Most Haunted States?
Now, Wyoming has its share of haunted history. I mean, we were an old west hot spot. There are tons of spooky stories from even before Wyoming was a state. We had cowboys roaming the plains, and doing cowboy stuff that could have led to things like, oh, you know, murder. Yeah, times were rough back then.
cowboystatedaily.com
Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on Teton Pass as pre-Halloween snowstorm arrives in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming, and Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Western mountains can expect 4–6 inches of snow through Wednesday night, with 1–2 inches...
county17.com
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
sweetwaternow.com
Stand Strong for Freedom! Write-In Brent Bien for Governor of Wyoming
“To preserve today’s freedoms for tomorrow’s generations, I will oppose ALL actions that threaten private property rights thereby streamlining our government and reducing taxes. Additionally, Wyoming citizens will know their Second Amendment rights are secure while I will work to protect the rights of the unborn, and trust parents to make the best decisions for their families.”
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
cowboystatedaily.com
Too Many Wild Horses? Some Legislators Say Wyoming’s ‘Feral’ Horses Population Is Out Of Control
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The debatable overpopulation of wild horses in Wyoming is a huge concern, a legislator said during a brief discussion about the animals in a committee meeting Tuesday. “Do we have this in hand?” state Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, asked Wyoming Wildlife...
cowboystatedaily.com
With Rail Strike Looming, Wyoming Has The Coal To Ship But Can’t Get Enough Trains
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming coal producers are struggling to get their product out and the possibility of a railroad worker strike is adding anxiety on top of limited rail capacity. Randall Luthi, chief energy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon, met with executives at Peabody...
'I'll probably have a nightmare or two': Hunter survives Wyoming grizzly attack
Lee Francis, 65, describes shooting himself in the leg as he fought off an attacking grizzly bear in the Wyoming wilderness. KSL's Ashley Moser reports.Oct. 25, 2022.
Wyoming girds for a fight over Green, Little Snake River water
A water fight is brewing in the West, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare for it with a study aimed at parsing and defining the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries. Anticipating a drier future and either voluntary or imposed restrictions, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,”...
oilcity.news
Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’
Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well....
Youth-Only Pheasant Hunting Days Ahead in Wyoming
While two of the days have already passed, there are still a handful ahead. The Springer Special Pheasant Hunt's last youth-only day is on October 29. The regular pheasant season opens Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Pheasants will be stocked throughout most of the regular season. Pheasants are...
