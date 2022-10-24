Read full article on original website
Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
VP Harris to replace Biden at last of three Asia summits
Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the United States next month in Bangkok in the third in a trio of Asian summits, the White House confirmed Friday, as President Joe Biden returns for his granddaughter's wedding. His eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, earlier this year announced plans to get married on November 19 on the White House's South Lawn, only the 19th wedding ever held at the US executive mansion, according to the White House Historical Association.
Our Take: Kristina Karamo a national security threat, danger to democracy
We are not partisan — we took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign or domestic. We served our country in peace and war, commanding soldiers, Marines, sailors, airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and space force guardians around the world. We proudly wore our respective service uniform while serving both Republican and Democratic presidents.
Letters to the Editor:
Yes, no one like abortion — the alternatives are worse. When I read Craig Bade's letter yesterday (Nobody like abortions), I let our with a vigorous "yes." He so thoroughly expressed the thoughts of those of us who don't like the idea of abortion, but who totally support the right of an individual woman (and her partners in this matter) to decide for herself.
