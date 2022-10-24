The Duluth Wedding Show is celebrating its 35th show, spanning 5 decades and thousands of Northland weddings planned. It’s all about weddings on Saturday, January 14th, as Lundeen Productions reveals an all new look and exciting wedding planning event from 10 am to 2 pm at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth MN. The annual Duluth Wedding Show will feature over 125 exhibitors with a wide range of products and services ranging from Dresses, Suits and Tuxes, DJs, Venues, Decorators, Planners, Caterers, Photographers, Florists, Venues, and much more.

