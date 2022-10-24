Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Williams, DK Metcalf, more impacting Week 8 waiver wire pickups

Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Receive Shocking Injury Update On WR DK Metcalf
Week 7 was a tough one around the NFL as there were a lot of big named players that went down with injuries of varying severities. One of the players who unfortunately got hurt was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Metcalf. Metcalf was hurt late in the first quarter of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Seahawks Announce DK Metcalf's Status For Game vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks have officially announced the injury status of star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf is currently questionable to play against the New York Giants with a knee injury. Fellow star receiver Tyler Lockett is also questionable for the game as he's been dealing with a rib and a hamstring injury.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
numberfire.com
49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) DNP on Friday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) did not practice on Friday ahead of Week 8's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Samuel missed his third practice in a row on Friday and appears unlikely to play on Sunday. His official injury designation will be made available later this afternoon. If he is ruled out, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey could see more touches against the Rams.
numberfire.com
Seahawks list D.K. Metcalf (knee) as questionable in Week 8
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee) is questionable to play in Week 8's contest against the New York Giants. Despite three missed practices, Metcalf is still questionable to play on Sunday. Expect Marquise Goodwin to see more snaps against a Giants' team ranked third in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Metcalf is ruled out.
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott doubtful against Bears, while LB Micah Parsons and several key starters are questionable
The Cowboys could be missing several key players when they host the Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, including running back Ezekiel Elliott, who’s doubtful to play due to a knee injury.
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and La'el Collins
Cincinnati won't have Ja'Marr Chase for the foreseeable future
Agnew questionable for Jags against Broncos in London
WATFORD, England (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful return specialist Jamal Agnew can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. Agnew, who missed last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants because of a knee injury, was limited in practice Friday and his game status is questionable. “We are going to try to push him one more day, tomorrow, see where he’s at,” coach Doug Pederson said after practice. The Jags used wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns last week, and Pederson said he’ll deploy them again if Agnew can’t play.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger
As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Russell Westbrook out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers star
A tough start to the 2022-23 season continues for Russell Westbrook. After struggling offensively in the team's opening three games, the Lakers guard is being sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in preseason. The Lakers are already thin at the point guard position. In addition to Westbrook, Los Angeles...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision
Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, that's come to an end. Brady announced he and Bundchen finalized their divorce after months of rumors that the couple, which has been together since 2007, were living in separate houses.
Comments / 0