Concord, NH

St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Texas power grid reliability questioned in federal report

AUSTIN, Texas - The winter storm in 2021 caused the largest power load shed in U.S. history. In Texas, the grid almost collapsed. That crisis is a big part of a winter preparedness report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). "So I don't think anybody should be hysterical. I...
TEXAS STATE
Fall temperatures return after stormy night

The storms are long gone and today Central Texas is in for sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Zack Shields tells us how long this nice weather will last.

