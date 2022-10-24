ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox7austin.com

Numerous showers and storms expected in Central Texas

A cold front is on a collision course with all the warm and humid air that is in place. We will get two rounds of rain. Zack Shields has all the details in his full forecast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy