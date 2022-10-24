Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service
American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move
PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout to almost half its stores - and it says more are coming. Media relations manager for Publix, Lindsey Willis, confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space." Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.
ZDNet
Supermarkets are taking laughable steps to stop self-checkout theft (customers hate it)
Sometimes, I don't realize how strong people's feelings are until I write about a seemingly innocuous subject. Like the deficiencies of Apple, for example. I was truly startled, however, at how strongly (some) people feel about supermarket self-checkout. Recently, I wrote about some humans' aversion to anything but a human...
Waitrose customers send sales of spam and fish heads up by a third
Sales of spam and fish heads are both up by a third at upmarket grocer Waitrose in an apparent shift to economy buying in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.The supermarket said the “use-it-all trend” and move to cheaper slow cooking seemed to be behind sales of beef shin, ox cheek and lamb neck increasing by 23%, 9% and 4% respectively.Sales of fish heads are up by an “incredible” 34% on last year while spam sales rose by 36%, according to the annual Waitrose Food & Drink report.Like all supermarkets we’ve had to judge the mood and reactJames Bailey, WaitroseA...
Longer Store Lines At Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart
Customers will see longer lines at Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart. They could also wait longer at checkouts and experience more crowded store locations. Why? Economic conditions like inflation are changing the way people shop.
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
A whopper of a move! Burger King will ban plastic lids on drinks in bid to combat eco-damaging waste
Burger King will get rid of lids on soft drinks and milkshakes in restaurants to reduce plastic waste and pollution. The move is intended for meals served inside outlets and is estimated to remove 17million lids from circulation, saving over 30,000kg of plastic each year. The chain’s decision is among...
Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and at least 15 other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many big-box stores are giving employees the day off on Thanksgiving Day this year.
retailbrew.com
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
Which Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many major chains that have traditionally been open on Thanksgiving Day are remaining closed for the third year running in 2022, both to limit pre-Black Friday crowds in stores and to reward employees for their hard work during a particularly tough time. However, while many...
Shrinking Basket Size a Puzzle for Online Grocery Retailers
Like all retailers and brands right now, online grocers are trying to navigate a tricky inflationary environment, albeit one with a unique twist as it pertains to a reduction in buying groceries online. As Scott Crawford, chief merchandising officer at FreshDirect, explained to PYMNTS, the confusion stems from the fact...
Popculture
Kroger Announces Deal to Buy Mega Grocery Chain
Kroger has reached a deal to purchase Albertsons, merging two of the biggest grocery store chains in the United States. According to a report by CNBC, Kroger and Albertsons announced the plan for a merger jointly on Friday, with unanimous approval from their boards of directors. However, the acquisition will still need to be approved by economic regulators.
I run an 8-figure biscuit business that started as a side gig. Here's how I caught the attention of major distributors like Whole Foods and Costco.
Ayeshah Abuelhiga started Mason Dixie as a biscuit pop-up. Now it's an eight-figure business with stock at Costco, Target, and Whole Foods.
Kroger announces major update on new ‘zero compromise’ store policy impacting millions of customers across the US
KROGER has long prided itself on putting the customer first. Now the grocery giant has announced a major update on its “zero compromise” store policy to personalize shopping experiences for millions of customers. Since 2018, Kroger has been working to announce and open 20 automated customer fulfillment centers...
Trader Joe’s is bringing back much-loved shopping experience but with a ’new’ approach
AFTER two long years, Trader Joe's has finally brought back its coveted in-store samples, and shoppers couldn't be happier. The large grocery retailer halted the samples due to Covid restrictions but recently, multiple stores have reinstituted tasting stations. While Trader Joe's is bringing the samples back, it does have a...
I tried 4 cornbread mixes from the grocery store, and the best costs less than $1
I tried mixes from the brands Bob's Red Mill, Marie Callender's, Jiffy, and Simple Truth Organic to find the best prepackaged option.
Best Apps for Grocery Store Coupons/Ads To Fight Inflation
With the high costs of bringing home a bag of groceries, it pays to take extra time before venturing to the grocery store. Start by creating a menu for the week and a shopping list -- then matching it...
Comments / 0