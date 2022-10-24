ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
ZDNet

Supermarkets are taking laughable steps to stop self-checkout theft (customers hate it)

Sometimes, I don't realize how strong people's feelings are until I write about a seemingly innocuous subject. Like the deficiencies of Apple, for example. I was truly startled, however, at how strongly (some) people feel about supermarket self-checkout. Recently, I wrote about some humans' aversion to anything but a human...
The Independent

Waitrose customers send sales of spam and fish heads up by a third

Sales of spam and fish heads are both up by a third at upmarket grocer Waitrose in an apparent shift to economy buying in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.The supermarket said the “use-it-all trend” and move to cheaper slow cooking seemed to be behind sales of beef shin, ox cheek and lamb neck increasing by 23%, 9% and 4% respectively.Sales of fish heads are up by an “incredible” 34% on last year while spam sales rose by 36%, according to the annual Waitrose Food & Drink report.Like all supermarkets we’ve had to judge the mood and reactJames Bailey, WaitroseA...
Parade

Which Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many major chains that have traditionally been open on Thanksgiving Day are remaining closed for the third year running in 2022, both to limit pre-Black Friday crowds in stores and to reward employees for their hard work during a particularly tough time. However, while many...
PYMNTS

Shrinking Basket Size a Puzzle for Online Grocery Retailers

Like all retailers and brands right now, online grocers are trying to navigate a tricky inflationary environment, albeit one with a unique twist as it pertains to a reduction in buying groceries online. As Scott Crawford, chief merchandising officer at FreshDirect, explained to PYMNTS, the confusion stems from the fact...
Popculture

Kroger Announces Deal to Buy Mega Grocery Chain

Kroger has reached a deal to purchase Albertsons, merging two of the biggest grocery store chains in the United States. According to a report by CNBC, Kroger and Albertsons announced the plan for a merger jointly on Friday, with unanimous approval from their boards of directors. However, the acquisition will still need to be approved by economic regulators.

