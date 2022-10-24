Sales of spam and fish heads are both up by a third at upmarket grocer Waitrose in an apparent shift to economy buying in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.The supermarket said the “use-it-all trend” and move to cheaper slow cooking seemed to be behind sales of beef shin, ox cheek and lamb neck increasing by 23%, 9% and 4% respectively.Sales of fish heads are up by an “incredible” 34% on last year while spam sales rose by 36%, according to the annual Waitrose Food & Drink report.Like all supermarkets we’ve had to judge the mood and reactJames Bailey, WaitroseA...

7 DAYS AGO