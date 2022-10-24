Read full article on original website
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
These Shrimp Are Taking Flavor To The Next LevelCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The Start of a New Era Here In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
okwnews.com
Lois McKeown
Graveside Service for Lois McKeown, 63 of Cameron, Oklahoma will be at 10am on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion in Cameron, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
okwnews.com
Chicquietta "Chic" Louise (Hughes) Maxwell
Memorial Service for Chicquietta "Chic" Louise (Hughes) Maxwell, 82 of Cowlington will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma with Monty Guthrie officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Chicquietta was born on November 13,...
okwnews.com
Buddy Gilliam McClain
Viewing for Buddy Gilliam McClain, 79 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be at 5:00pm- 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation will follow under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Buddy was born on July 23, 1943 in Spiro, Oklahoma to...
okwnews.com
John Wilburn Gilmer, Jr.
John Wilburn Gilmer, Jr. was born on October 29, 1923 in Lynch, Kentucky to John and Celetee (Dillon) Gilmer. He passed away in Stigler, Oklahoma on October 22, 2022 at the age of 98. He is survived by:. His daughter:. Michelle Annette Gilmer Bird of Stigler, OK. His stepson:. Steven...
okwnews.com
Enie Tobler, Jr
Funeral Service for Enie Tobler, Jr, 90, of Spiro, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Spiro, Oklahoma with Pastor Josh McElyea officiating. Burial will follow at the Spiro City Cemetery in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma.
okwnews.com
Capitol Greetings: Oct 26
I want to start this week being thankful for the rain that has fallen. We have spent the last month or so trying to mitigate this current drought. So many drought management plans have now changed simply because of the rain. This is a good problem! I am thanking the good Lord above for this much-needed moisture for our crops and animals.
okwnews.com
Second Chances offering help for the Holidays
Is your family struggling through this time? Second Chances Resale Store- Coffee and Pastry Bar is teaming up with the Ministerial Alliance of Poteau to give out gift baskets to families in need. You can apply for a basket for your family via this application. (click on the link below)
okwnews.com
Poteau Balloon Fest Is More Than Just a Festival. It is a festival of friends and groups coming together
Each year organizations and groups, sports teams, sorority groups, honor society groups, boy scouts, cub scouts, and cheer groups come out to help make a difference for their community. At this year’s festival one group had the great pleasure to honor one of our veterans and stand out at this...
okwnews.com
REQUEST AN EMERGENCY BALLOT FOR THE NOVEMBER 8 ELECTION
Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24 and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot. LeFlore County Election Board Secretary, Sharon Steele, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24 to vote under special provisions. Steele said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don't think about.
