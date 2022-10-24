ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

Lois McKeown

Graveside Service for Lois McKeown, 63 of Cameron, Oklahoma will be at 10am on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion in Cameron, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
CAMERON, OK
Chicquietta "Chic" Louise (Hughes) Maxwell

Memorial Service for Chicquietta "Chic" Louise (Hughes) Maxwell, 82 of Cowlington will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma with Monty Guthrie officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Chicquietta was born on November 13,...
COWLINGTON, OK
Buddy Gilliam McClain

Viewing for Buddy Gilliam McClain, 79 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be at 5:00pm- 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation will follow under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Buddy was born on July 23, 1943 in Spiro, Oklahoma to...
SPIRO, OK
John Wilburn Gilmer, Jr.

John Wilburn Gilmer, Jr. was born on October 29, 1923 in Lynch, Kentucky to John and Celetee (Dillon) Gilmer. He passed away in Stigler, Oklahoma on October 22, 2022 at the age of 98. He is survived by:. His daughter:. Michelle Annette Gilmer Bird of Stigler, OK. His stepson:. Steven...
STIGLER, OK
Enie Tobler, Jr

Funeral Service for Enie Tobler, Jr, 90, of Spiro, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Spiro, Oklahoma with Pastor Josh McElyea officiating. Burial will follow at the Spiro City Cemetery in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma.
SPIRO, OK
Capitol Greetings: Oct 26

I want to start this week being thankful for the rain that has fallen. We have spent the last month or so trying to mitigate this current drought. So many drought management plans have now changed simply because of the rain. This is a good problem! I am thanking the good Lord above for this much-needed moisture for our crops and animals.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
Second Chances offering help for the Holidays

Is your family struggling through this time? Second Chances Resale Store- Coffee and Pastry Bar is teaming up with the Ministerial Alliance of Poteau to give out gift baskets to families in need. You can apply for a basket for your family via this application. (click on the link below)
POTEAU, OK
REQUEST AN EMERGENCY BALLOT FOR THE NOVEMBER 8 ELECTION

Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24 and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot. LeFlore County Election Board Secretary, Sharon Steele, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24 to vote under special provisions. Steele said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don't think about.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS

