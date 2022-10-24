ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018 launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
GREENSBORO, NC
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. According to Mike Kozlosky, the executive director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO), the NCDOT is...
WILMINGTON, NC
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle:...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and...
WILMINGTON, NC
Caswell Beach Road shut down after active gas leak

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – There is an active gas leak in the 300 Block of Caswell Beach Road. Five houses have been reported to be evacuated due to large underground gas tank leaking. Caswell Beach Road is currently shut down due to public safety. Per the Southport Fire...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Adams downplays latest NYC subway attack as outlier, says majority of riders commute ‘without any encounters’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams downplayed the city’s latest subway attack, arguing that most New Yorkers use the system without issue. “We’re going to deal with those crimes that take place, and we’re going to continue to work on those six felony crimes a day that we’re witnessing,” he said Wednesday, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the evening on Tuesday, October 25. “WPD units responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 3302 Market Street in reference to an armed robbery. Prior to officers’ arrival, the man walked into the pharmacy and brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled with cash,” stated the WPD in the release.
WILMINGTON, NC
Child Development Center cuts ribbon for new playground

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Child Development Center, Inc., along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for their new playground on Oct. 26. “With the support of our partners we were able to renovate our playground and make some upgrades to our building,” stated a Child Development Center representative. “As a non-profit, Child Development Center relies on community partners, foundations, and grantors to help us fulfill our mission: building the independence of exceptional children through high-quality early education and therapeutic services.”
WILMINGTON, NC
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy who resigned after an alleged assault is now sworn in and working for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office as an auxiliary deputy. Michael Shaw is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

