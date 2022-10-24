Read full article on original website
Wendy's Unleashes Five 'Fang-tastic' Deals for Halloween Week
Wendy's is celebrating this year's HallowWEENDY's with the best spooky season treat: five new "fang-tastic" deals that will leave you shrieking for more. In honor of Halloween week, Wendy's will be featuring sweet new deals each day starting on Thursday, Oct. 27 through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. All you have to do is download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's.
University of Cincinnati News Record
10 last-minute Halloween costumes
October is ending, which means Halloween is finally upon us. While some have been planning their elaborate costumes since last October, others may have just realized that they still don’t have one. Whether you forgot, had another outfit fall through or simply didn’t care enough to plan one out, don’t be that person without a costume on Halloween. Here are 10 easy last-minute Halloween costumes.
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
Trick or Treat: The Best Musician Halloween Costumes to Add to Your Closet
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Spooky season is here and with Halloween just a few days away, we’re all scrambling to put our costumes together. If you’re still stuck on who to dress up as and have no clue where to get your costume from, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up the best musician Halloween costumes below, from Elvis Presley’s famous ‘Aloha from Hawaii special’ bedazzled suit to Marshmello’s famous mask, here are the best musicians you can pay homage to on All Hallow’s...
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
In Style
10 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Double As Costumes
Halloween costumes are a commitment. First, there's deciding who or what you're going to be. Then, there's searching high and low for all of the right pieces for your costume, which might even include some DIY arts and crafts. And finally, there's executing your vision on the actual holiday. So,...
Time Out Global
Dracula’s castle is throwing the ultimate Halloween party
Of all the spooky places you could think of to spend Halloween, it’s hard to get more bone-chilling than Dracula’s castle in Transylvania. And you’re in luck: it exists, and it throws one hell of a Halloween party. Okay, so the fortress popularly known as ‘Dracula’s Castle’...
Locals Say Living in Salem During Halloween Has Become a "Nightmare"
The historic Massachusetts city, famous for its Witch Trials, is bedeviled by tourists.
NBC Miami
Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season
Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
Laughter as Mom and Dad Dress Up As Famous Dead Parents for Halloween
The family reference famous deaths from Batman, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Halloween Early With 'Bones' Remix And New Video
The band officially has a song in the Halloween canon.
Halloween-Themed TikToks to Get You in a Spooky Good Mood
Halloween comes and goes so quickly, it almost makes you want to cry candy corn tears. Luckily, we have social media to document all the Halloween nonsense we may miss trying to enjoy the day. TikTok has become one great place to document some of the Halloween craziness that happens...
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween
Halloween is only 10 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.
KATU.com
Halloween Battles with Your Kids
From wanting to trick or treat alone to butting heads over candy consumption, there are bound to be battles around Halloween. Our parenting coach, Tia Slightham, joined us with tips! For more information about Tia, visit her website here.
topdogtips.com
300+ Halloween Dog Names for 2022
You've probably been dying to decorate your house ever since October came around but just hold up a sec. Before you whip out that “Halloween Lovers Club” banner, the fake cobwebs, and the skeletons in your closet (wink!), why not start the celebration by letting your little furry monster friend in on the fun?
hunker.com
Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now
When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
babyboomers.com
Halloween Nostalgia From the 1960s
October 31, 2022, I’m Emily Chalmers Gordon, Becky Chalmers’s granddaughter. I decided to keep a diary for my friends about my Gramma’s stories. Gramma is THE BEST storyteller. At first it was really strange to think of Gramma as eight-years-old, but when she told her stories, Becky Chalmers and her friends came to life. I would love a friend like Becky. When Gramma tells her stories, it’s kind of like fantasy—I’m put in a transporter and taken to a different world. At Miss Lisa’s Private School, where I go, there was a Halloween party today. Gramma came to pick me up early to see the fun. Before I knew it Gramma took over. All the kids sat around her and Gramma let loose another one of her stories. Gramma was scared by some other kids, but her Gramma and Pop-Pops dressed her up so royally she wasn’t afraid of anything. Gramma said she learned that a ghost can’t turn you into a cat on Halloween. After the story, I thought Gramma was finishing up. She wasn’t.
Costumes, cobwebs, and haunted houses: Listen to the origin of Elvira from the Halloween Queen
From her small-town upbringing to sexy on-screen scream queen – Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson drops by to talk with actor and podcast host Mayim Bialik for a super spooky chat about the origins of her beloved Halloween icon.
