October 31, 2022, I’m Emily Chalmers Gordon, Becky Chalmers’s granddaughter. I decided to keep a diary for my friends about my Gramma’s stories. Gramma is THE BEST storyteller. At first it was really strange to think of Gramma as eight-years-old, but when she told her stories, Becky Chalmers and her friends came to life. I would love a friend like Becky. When Gramma tells her stories, it’s kind of like fantasy—I’m put in a transporter and taken to a different world. At Miss Lisa’s Private School, where I go, there was a Halloween party today. Gramma came to pick me up early to see the fun. Before I knew it Gramma took over. All the kids sat around her and Gramma let loose another one of her stories. Gramma was scared by some other kids, but her Gramma and Pop-Pops dressed her up so royally she wasn’t afraid of anything. Gramma said she learned that a ghost can’t turn you into a cat on Halloween. After the story, I thought Gramma was finishing up. She wasn’t.

