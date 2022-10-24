ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out for 'TNF'

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiV0N_0ikqlxjj00
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 20-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is likely out for Thursday night's game with a concussion and wide receiver Russell Gage is having an MRI on Monday on his injured hamstring.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Winfield is in the protocol with not enough time to get cleared on a short week.

The Bucs (3-4) host the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) to kick off Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football."

The Bucs have lost two straight and four of five.

Winfield was injured in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers and Gage has been battling hamstring issues all season. Gage caught four passes for 39 yards on five targets against Carolina.

Winfield had two tackles, including one for a loss. Winfield had played every snap this season before leaving Sunday's game after 28 plays on defense.

Winfield, coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021, has 39 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in seven starts this season. The 24-year-old has eight sacks and four INTs in 36 games (all starts) since the Bucs selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Gage, 26, is in his first season with the Bucs and has 29 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown in seven games (four starts). He has 10 career TD receptions. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Raiders Release Former Vikings WR

Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
102.5 The Bone

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News

A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Exponent

Jets brace for worst on RB Breece Hall (knee)

The New York Jets are bracing for MRI results Monday to confirm their fears that rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2.
NEW YORK STATE
The Exponent

Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter

Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career NFL start in Week 8 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Veteran starter Matt Ryan, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, heads to the bench after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Report: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger sustains facial fracture

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger sustained a facial fracture in Sunday's win at Jacksonville, ESPN reported Monday. He exited the Giants' 23-17 victory after a hit by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. He grabbed at his face after the tackle and eventually was carted to the locker room.
NEW YORK STATE
The Exponent

Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) to miss time

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and "will miss some time," ESPN reported Monday. Williams was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams had seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown before...
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy