Read full article on original website
Related
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ set for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” is returning this holiday season. The stateline Christmas tradition will switch on at Sinnissippi Park for the 33rd year the day after Thanksgiving. It is free, but donations are accepted. There will be more than 100 displays. The lights have gotten bigger and brighter each season as […]
If Clowns Give You Nightmares You Should Avoid This Illinois Neighborhood
Are you afraid of clowns? If so you are not alone, a lot of adults are. In a group of 10 adults could you guess how many are scared of clowns? A fear of clowns, in person or in images, is a real thing, it's called coulrophobia. According to Cleveland Clinic, if clowns make you anxious, make your heart race, makes you nauseous, or make you sweat, you have a legitimate fear.
Popular Rockford Amusement Park Is Only Open For 12 More Days This Year
Mini golf, go-karts, arcade games, batting cages and laser tag. All the fun attractions you'll find at Rockford's Volcano Falls for only 12 more days!. Yep, Volcano Falls announced they will be closing their amusement park for the season next month. Man, summer went by in a blink of an eye!
Illinois Tattoo Artist Gets Into Halloween Spirit With $31 Spooky Tats
Looking for some new, spontaneous ink before the end of the year? One local tattoo artist has the perfect opportunity this Sunday, October 30th!. Man, scrolling through Facebook sometimes has its perks. I don't get persuaded easily, but after I saw a Rockford tattoo artist, Alyssa Reyes, announcing her $31 Flash Tattoos... I had to write about it.
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another trailer has been stolen, This one from Machesney Park
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Which $1 Million Illinois House Is Actually Worth It?
Price - $1,399,000. Price - $999,999 (we will be rounding up for this exercise) Those are the opening stats, let's take a deeper look. No actual lot size is given for this house but it appears to be a large, well-shaded, residential lot. House B. Zillow lists the lot size...
Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park
Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Machesney Park
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Toys R Us Kids Are Not Loving the New Stores That Have Opened in Illinois
Toys R Us kids all over the nation were thrilled to hear their favorite childhood toy store was making comeback after all stores closed back in 2018, but now that they're back, most people are less than thrilled. Favorite Toys R Us Memories. Like most kids, when I was little,...
WIFR
Thousands of narcotics pills, grams of cannabis found inside Roscoe business
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A tip from concerned residents leads to a major drug bust in Winnebago County. Bradley Walters, 47, of Caledonia was taken into custody Tuesday after Winnebago County Narcotics officers executed a search warrant at Black Sheep Vintage in Roscoe. Investigators say that during the search, they...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a scene, near 11th st
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Grayslake police release photos of suspect after Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbed
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
kanecountyconnects.com
Have You Noticed Something Has Been Eating Your Halloween Pumpkin?
According to a local wildlife expert, squirrels are the number one pumpkin-munchers around here, and usually start by gnawing through the skin of the pumpkin which exposes the flesh underneath that attracts other critters. Pam Otto, Outreach Ambassador for the St. Charles Park District, says deer also love pumpkins along...
Times Gazette
He was dressed like Illinois
A few weeks before Halloween and many years ago, when I was still married to my former husband, he and I and a couple we knew all decided we would celebrate Halloween dressed as the Midwest. At the time, it seemed like a clever idea. I was from Minnesota, my...
Illinois Cake Maker’s Salad Cake is the Best Self Care Dessert Ever
Every part of your being says, "eat a slice of cake," but your nutrition plan says, "eat a salad." You need to tell your nutrition plan to, "eat this!" Why isn't the history of that famous phrase above tied to a fitness trainer speaking to their class at the conclusion of Friday's workout? That's not where that phrase comes from, but it ought to be.
Machesney Park auto shop holds ‘Trunk or Treat’
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A bunch of Halloween events took place this weekend, so local kids dressed up and got as much candy as they could. Carz R’ Us held their annual “Trunk or Treat” in Machesney Park Sunday afternoon. Families went to see the shop, as well as get candy and have fun […]
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0