Are you afraid of clowns? If so you are not alone, a lot of adults are. In a group of 10 adults could you guess how many are scared of clowns? A fear of clowns, in person or in images, is a real thing, it's called coulrophobia. According to Cleveland Clinic, if clowns make you anxious, make your heart race, makes you nauseous, or make you sweat, you have a legitimate fear.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO