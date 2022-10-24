ABC Holiday Lineup: ‘Love Actually’ 20th Anniversary Special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ & More

Read full article on original website
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts Among 6 Additions to ABC Special
Two iconic staples of Beauty and the Beast‘s dining room are coming to life at ABC. Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and country music vet Shania Twain are among six cast additions to the network’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast anniversary special, TVLine has learned. Short will play the French candlestick Lumière in the special, while Twain will appear as the beloved teapot Mrs. Potts, a role originally held by the late Angela Lansbury. They’ll be joined by David Alan Grier (The Cool Kids) as clock Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji (The Magicians) as Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as...
CBS Gets Back Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho. This year, CBS will...
'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
A bonus track from the exclusive version of the Backstreet Boys' first Christmas album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" will be featured in the Lifetime movie "Santa Bootcamp."
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are coming together for a three-way crossover, the first time this has been done in the franchise.
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Big Bang EPs Debunk Popular Internet Theory That Penny's Last Name Was Revealed in This Season 2 Scene
No, The Big Bang Theory was not hiding Penny’s last name in plain sight. In the Season 2 episode “The Work Song Nanocluster,” Kaley Cuoco’s Penny places a package on her kitchen counter — and if you zoom in close enough (at the three-minute mark), you can make out a first and last name on the shipping label: Penny Teller. But as producers reveal in the new oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (order it here), the label was supposed to be illegible. “Props had to put a label...
Masked Singer 2022 LIVE — Fans confused as show airs late in the US after last week’s shocking cancellation
MASKED Singer is airing tonight in the US after the show was postponed last week, confusing fans. The Masked Singer was expected to air after the Phillies and the Braves finished their playoff game - which was broadcast on FOX. However, American fans had to wait until it arrived on...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler to Host Second Season of Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ (TV News Roundup)
Peacock announced season two of the original baking competition series, “Baking It,” hosted and executive produced by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. The second season premieres on the streamer on Monday, December 12. The second season of the series marks the first time the Emmy-winners have hosted a show together. Poehler replaces fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samburg, who hosted the first season with Rudolph. Additionally, a special holiday episode of “Baking It” will air December 12 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC. In the holiday special, Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to “cele-bake” the...
A Backstreet Boys Holiday Special and MORE Are Coming to ABC Soon!
Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner, folks!. We don’t know about you, but we’re pretty excited! Disney is even already putting up decorations, the first Christmas party is happening soon, and we’ve also seen a bunch of holiday merchandise! But, one of the best parts of the holiday season is definitely cozying up on your couch and watching holiday specials and movies, right?! We think so! And, you can go ahead and start planning your watch, because a BIG holiday TV schedule was just released!
The Upshaws Family Comedy Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix
More family-friendly comedy from The Upshaws is coming your way. The half-hour sitcom has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, our sister site Variety reports. New episodes will arrive sometime in early 2023. Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also serve as showrunners), the series centers on Bennie Upshaw (played by Mike Epps), a well-meaning mechanic in Indianapolis just trying the best he can to take care of his family. His semi-unconventional family unit includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), firstborn son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), younger daughters Aaliyah and Maya (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), and teenage son Kelvin...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
‘The Bad News Bears’ Female-Led Comedy in Works at CBS
Everyone’s favorite ’70s movie is making a return to CBS, with a new spinoff of The Bad News Bears currently in development. The series is written by Corey Nickerson, who previously executive produced Black-ish, and co-created Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.
Tales of the Jedi Tells New Prequel Stories, Sherman's Showcase Returns to IFC
With Andor holding down the fort in the pre-Rebellion era, Disney+ flashes back in Star Wars lore in a new animated short series, Tales of the Jedi. Set in the prequel era, the six-episode series tells the story of two different Jedi, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, as they seek their destinies.
Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season
Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
A Christmas Story Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. Startattle.com – A Christmas Story Christmas 2022. Genre : Comedy /...
