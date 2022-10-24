Saint Louis-area safety Marvin Burks, Jr. committed to Ole Miss last week (look, I know this is late, but I was deep in the North Carolina wilderness on a birthday trip, ok?), the 13th verbal pledge in the Rebels’ 2023 class. As we’ve discussed in recent weeks, Burks seemed to be on the verge of an Ole Miss commitment for a while, before momentum appeared to swing in the direction of home state school Mizzou. Last Friday, the day of Burks’ announcement, there was some level of concern that the Cardinal Ritter Prep star would pick the SEC’s third-best Tiger squad, and despite being an enormous nerd, Eli Drinkwitz will definitely continue to court Burks until signing day.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO