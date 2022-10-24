Read full article on original website
Texas A&M blog Good Bull Hunting sits down for a Q&A
Good Bull Hunting is one of the best college sports blogs you can find in the SBNation stratosphere, but this week I wish them nothing but all the bad things in life. Robert Behrens with GBH took a few minutes to answer some of the pressing questions about the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels upcoming game with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.
Whiskey Wednesday’s Thursday Recruiting Hangover: 4 Star Safety Marvin Burks Jr. Commits To Ole Miss
Saint Louis-area safety Marvin Burks, Jr. committed to Ole Miss last week (look, I know this is late, but I was deep in the North Carolina wilderness on a birthday trip, ok?), the 13th verbal pledge in the Rebels’ 2023 class. As we’ve discussed in recent weeks, Burks seemed to be on the verge of an Ole Miss commitment for a while, before momentum appeared to swing in the direction of home state school Mizzou. Last Friday, the day of Burks’ announcement, there was some level of concern that the Cardinal Ritter Prep star would pick the SEC’s third-best Tiger squad, and despite being an enormous nerd, Eli Drinkwitz will definitely continue to court Burks until signing day.
Ole Miss Reacts: Can the defense regain its salty form?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Ole Miss defense was looking like it was going to be one of...
What we know, kinda know, and don’t know: Unplug and plug back in edition
With eight minutes and 25 seconds to play in the third quarter against LSU, everything was still somewhat fine for Ole Miss. Storm clouds were forming, but disaster was not at hand. Down 24-20 after coughing up a 17-3 lead, they had the ball with a chance to score and go up 27-24.
