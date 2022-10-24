UK Border Force officers are threatening to strike over the Christmas holiday period, with the promise of travel chaos and disruption. Up to 3,500 staff who are represented by the Union for Borders, Immigration, and Custom (ISU) will take part in a ballot over potential strike action in the coming week, Euronews reported. If more than 50% of the members vote, and more than 40% of the membership votes in favour, the strike will go ahead. The strike is set to focus on ‘border ports,’ the ISU indicated, which could impact the importation of Christmas parcels and food.The ballot is due to close on 31 October.

