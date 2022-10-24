Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Related
milehighcre.com
Colorado Law Firm Relocates to 1660 Lincoln in Downtown Denver
Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC, a Colorado business law firm that has been in Denver since 1926, will relocate its headquarters to a 15,000-square-foot space at 1660 Lincoln St. in downtown Denver. The new location, on the “penthouse” floor, provides the firm’s team and clients with outstanding state capitol and mountain views, an efficient floorplate to maximize collaboration and workflow, and significant building signage opportunities.
milehighcre.com
Koelbel and Company Celebrates 70 Years of Development in Colorado
Koelbel and Company, one of Denver’s oldest and most esteemed real estate developers, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, enhancing lives through the creation of legacy communities throughout Colorado—and recently expanding its commercial investment division nationally. Through the decades, the family-owned business has experienced adversity, market fluctuations,...
milehighcre.com
Cypress Equity Investments Hosts Grand Opening Event for Revel Apartment Community in Aurora
Cypress Equity Investments (CEI), a national multifamily developer, hosted Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman at a Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, October 13 for Revel, a 300-residence transit-oriented apartment community in Aurora. Located just off I-225 and within walking distance of 2nd Ave. & Abilene Station on Denver RTD’s R light rail line, the category-defining garden-style community provides easy access to I-225, Denver International Airport (DIA), and downtown Denver.
New affordable housing development coming to Greeley
Crews broke ground on a 42-acre affordable housing development. Habitat for Humanity says it'll be their largest development in Colorado, with nearly 500 units.
B&N plans to open in permanent location
Barnes & Noble Cheyenne when it was still open -The Retail Photographer. Back around the end of March 2022, Barnes & Noble employees learned the Cheyenne B&N store would be closing to move to a new location, and it appears their plans for the new location have changed!
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label.
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
coloradosun.com
Colorado oil and gas regulators approve new wells in Weld County over Broomfield’s objections
Colorado oil and gas regulators Wednesday approved a plan to drill 19 horizontal oil and gas wells between two fast-growing Front Range suburbs over a protest by Broomfield County and City, which said the project could pose public health risks. Crestone Peak Resources won approval for the drilling plan from...
milehighcre.com
Mile High Trendy Office: OpenTable Support Center
As OpenTable was seeking to expand its corporate footprint in the Denver region, AE Design was called upon — along with Venture Architecture — to partner with the national online restaurant-reservation service company in its goal of transforming a 36,000-square-foot warehouse in Centennial into an innovative and modern support center office. OpenTable desired a fun atmosphere that was atypical of a standard office, with the space featuring a bar, training facility, interior patio, formal dining room, and library.
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police
Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
Gun range idea worries nearby residents in unincorporated Weld County
Christina Person is worried about an idea from the Town of Severance to turn land near her home into an open-air gun range. Her concerns include safety, noise, and the effects on property values.
Two Colorado Cities Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
Both destinations broke into the Top 5!
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
