Johnstown, CO

milehighcre.com

Colorado Law Firm Relocates to 1660 Lincoln in Downtown Denver

Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC, a Colorado business law firm that has been in Denver since 1926, will relocate its headquarters to a 15,000-square-foot space at 1660 Lincoln St. in downtown Denver. The new location, on the “penthouse” floor, provides the firm’s team and clients with outstanding state capitol and mountain views, an efficient floorplate to maximize collaboration and workflow, and significant building signage opportunities.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Koelbel and Company Celebrates 70 Years of Development in Colorado

Koelbel and Company, one of Denver’s oldest and most esteemed real estate developers, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, enhancing lives through the creation of legacy communities throughout Colorado—and recently expanding its commercial investment division nationally. Through the decades, the family-owned business has experienced adversity, market fluctuations,...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Cypress Equity Investments Hosts Grand Opening Event for Revel Apartment Community in Aurora

Cypress Equity Investments (CEI), a national multifamily developer, hosted Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman at a Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, October 13 for Revel, a 300-residence transit-oriented apartment community in Aurora. Located just off I-225 and within walking distance of 2nd Ave. & Abilene Station on Denver RTD’s R light rail line, the category-defining garden-style community provides easy access to I-225, Denver International Airport (DIA), and downtown Denver.
AURORA, CO
Optopolis

B&N plans to open in permanent location

Barnes & Noble Cheyenne when it was still open -The Retail Photographer. Back around the end of March 2022, Barnes & Noble employees learned the Cheyenne B&N store would be closing to move to a new location, and it appears their plans for the new location have changed!
CHEYENNE, WY
94.3 The X

Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?

A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
FORT COLLINS, CO
milehighcre.com

Mile High Trendy Office: OpenTable Support Center

As OpenTable was seeking to expand its corporate footprint in the Denver region, AE Design was called upon — along with Venture Architecture — to partner with the national online restaurant-reservation service company in its goal of transforming a 36,000-square-foot warehouse in Centennial into an innovative and modern support center office. OpenTable desired a fun atmosphere that was atypical of a standard office, with the space featuring a bar, training facility, interior patio, formal dining room, and library.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain

Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
FORT COLLINS, CO

