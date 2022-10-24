Read full article on original website
Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to PoliceBLOCK WORK MEDIAAurora, CO
10 mistakes tourists make when they come to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streetsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?David HeitzDenver, CO
milehighcre.com
Colorado Law Firm Relocates to 1660 Lincoln in Downtown Denver
Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC, a Colorado business law firm that has been in Denver since 1926, will relocate its headquarters to a 15,000-square-foot space at 1660 Lincoln St. in downtown Denver. The new location, on the “penthouse” floor, provides the firm’s team and clients with outstanding state capitol and mountain views, an efficient floorplate to maximize collaboration and workflow, and significant building signage opportunities.
milehighcre.com
Koelbel and Company Celebrates 70 Years of Development in Colorado
Koelbel and Company, one of Denver’s oldest and most esteemed real estate developers, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, enhancing lives through the creation of legacy communities throughout Colorado—and recently expanding its commercial investment division nationally. Through the decades, the family-owned business has experienced adversity, market fluctuations,...
McGregor Square penthouse overlooking Denver lists for $5.25M
DENVER — A luxury penthouse in one of Denver's newest condo buildings hit the market on Friday with an asking price of $5.25 million. Custom built in 2021, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 1901 Wazee St. features a media room, a 900-bottle wine display and a stunning deck overlooking the Mile High City.
New affordable housing development coming to Greeley
Crews broke ground on a 42-acre affordable housing development. Habitat for Humanity says it'll be their largest development in Colorado, with nearly 500 units.
milehighcre.com
Front Range Design Center Opening New Location at Flight Business & Air Park in Erie
Front Range Design Center, a Boulder County-based team of interior designers and interior architects offering services to residential and commercial clients, has announced a new location at the Flight Business and Air Park in Erie, Colorado. The firm will continue to provide white glove service to its clients from a grander, expanded space.
milehighcre.com
Mile High Trendy Office: OpenTable Support Center
As OpenTable was seeking to expand its corporate footprint in the Denver region, AE Design was called upon — along with Venture Architecture — to partner with the national online restaurant-reservation service company in its goal of transforming a 36,000-square-foot warehouse in Centennial into an innovative and modern support center office. OpenTable desired a fun atmosphere that was atypical of a standard office, with the space featuring a bar, training facility, interior patio, formal dining room, and library.
Westword
Twelve Denver Zip Codes With More Renters Than Homeowners
While there are indications that the Denver real-estate scene is trending toward a buyer's market, the average cost of a home in the metro area increased again last month — and costs remain prohibitive for plenty of people who'd like purchase a place of their own. These factors help...
denverite.com
An empty lot near Sheridan Station might see five stories of new housing — including extra income-restricted units
New residential buildings have been rising in the working-class West Colfax neighborhood — especially near Sheridan Station, on the border of Denver and Lakewood. The latest land being eyed for development: A plot of weedy land near 14th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. The tract is currently surrounded by graffitied fencing.
Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver
DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
Nearly 500 Colorado families get help from Habitat for Humanity
Colorado's largest Habitat for Humanity project, one of the biggest in the western United States, is officially underway in Greeley.Thanks to northern Coloradans' donations and federal funding, nearly 500 Weld County families will be shown a pathway to home ownership in the coming years. The community will be located along the Greeley and Evans border near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 32nd Street, and will be called "Hope Springs." The community will feature 491 units of affordable mixed-rate housing. Some families will live in single-family homes, while others will be given access to apartment-style housing. "Today was just monumental for...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident
DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
City removes fences blocking Five Points sidewalks after Denver7 gets involved
A City of Denver spokesperson confirmed the city put the fencing there to help its encampment cleanup efforts, but it should have never blocked the sidewalks.
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
highlandsranchherald.net
Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29
Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
Denver's first snow of the season possible early Thursday
Just a few days after the first official freeze of the season on Monday, the first measurable snow of the season could arrive early Thursday.A surge of snow in the mountains Wednesday morning will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range so the metro area will stay dry Wednesday. But a second surge of snow in the high country Wednesday night should successfully spread east to the urban corridor early Thursday morning.The precipitation should start as rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins before changing into snow after 2 a.m.CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather...
Two Colorado Cities Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
Both destinations broke into the Top 5!
25 years later: Monster snow totals in Colorado blizzard of 1997
On October 24-26 of 1997 a major blizzard arrived in Colorado and buried the Denver metro area in 14 to 31 inches of snowfall, caused power outages, stranded thousands of people, cost millions of dollars in lost sales and production.
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
