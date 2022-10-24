Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Schalke turmoil deepens as sporting director quits
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke was plunged into more turmoil on Wednesday as the sporting director credited with its promotion back to the Bundesliga left abruptly citing personal reasons. Schalke is last in the Bundesliga and on a run of six losses in all competitions. It's been without a...
FOX Sports
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup
The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...
Comments / 0