Schalke turmoil deepens as sporting director quits

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke was plunged into more turmoil on Wednesday as the sporting director credited with its promotion back to the Bundesliga left abruptly citing personal reasons. Schalke is last in the Bundesliga and on a run of six losses in all competitions. It's been without a...
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup

The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...

