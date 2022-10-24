ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
ATLANTA, GA
Emory Wheel

Maggie’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill: the Emory tradition

It usually takes Ivan Faulkenberry a minute to find the right key for the door. Once inside, he flips on the lights; the neon of Miller Lite, Yuengling and Modelo cast a red-and-blue haze across the room. In the glow, the 81-year-old walks past six booths made from the steel doors of old shipping containers, one slightly bent by a student last Friday, and a long concrete bar worn smooth by waves of elbows.
ATLANTA, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive

The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger

Sugar Loaf chefs Lindsay and Nebi Berhane met while both working and touring as professional dancers, a career that included travel and experiencing of other cultures which only added to Lindsay and Nebi’s existing deep connection to food through their own cultural heritage. Nebi’s family originates from Ethiopia while Lindsay’s family comes from Albania. The […] The post Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Emory Wheel

Deltas celebrate 40 years of sisterhood, community

Forty years ago, Emory University’s Delta Sigma Theta chapter, Omicron Xi, started with just seven women. Now, the chapter boasts 289 members and has a thriving presence on campus. During Homecoming weekend on Oct. 21 and 22, alumni and current members gathered to celebrate the legacy of this historically-Black sorority.
ATLANTA, GA
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Atlanta

Queer nightlife in Atlanta is peachy keen, supporting a trail of gay bars stretching from Midtown to East Atlanta and beyond. Get buzzed at a historic gay haunt for the city’s Black community, shake your tail feather at one of America’s few remaining lesbian bars, or learn how to line dance with country-loving queer folks. It’s no wonder this town gets called the LGBTQ+ capital of the South — there’s a little something for everyone. Head to one of these ten juice joints to sample the Big Peach’s local flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year

An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year. Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in […] The post Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Emory Wheel

‘Mind in the boat’: Lily Martin making waves for Emory volleyball

When sophomore outside hitter Lily Martin steps on the volleyball court, she thinks like a rower. Over the summer, Martin and the rest of the Emory volleyball team read “The Boys in the Boat,” which tells the story of how the nine-man University of Washington rowing crew won gold at the 1936 Olympic Games. The rowers’ slogan was “mind in the boat,” reminding them that they were rowing toward their goal not as individuals but as one unit.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Westminster named best private high school in Georgia

Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Atlanta Attractions Open on Thanksgiving Day

The long-range weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day in Atlanta looks perfect for getting out of the house. Luckily, several of the city’s most popular attractions are open on Turkey Day. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights is the annual light show at Atlanta Botanical Garden. New at...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud

Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
