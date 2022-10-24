Read full article on original website
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
Bay Weekly
Picante Brings the Spice
Picante, located next to the former El Toro Bravo space at the end of West Street in downtown Annapolis, opened just in time to feed the droves of attendees in town for the boat shows. Owner Fernando Juarez and his wife Megan have updated the interior space with a new, warmed-up décor with colorful art, mirrors and eye-catching religious iconography.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Southwest Baltimore’s Violetville neighborhood goes all out with Halloween decorations
Driving through Hampden’s 34th street during the winter holiday season has long been a tradition for Baltimore families. But another neighborhood’s elaborately decorated Halloween homes have become a sight to anticipate for the fall season. In Southwest Baltimore, residents of the Violetville neighborhood go all out with a...
Jurassic corn maze contains dinosaurs, hidden surprises in Gambrills, Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A corn maze in Gambrills, Maryland, is challenging fans of the Jurassic era to find their way through eight acres of corn that showcases various dinosaurs, according to event staff.Most people will make their way through the Maryland Corn Maze's Jurassic-shaped puzzle made of corn in about an hour, event staff said.The maze is peppered with dinosaurs to delight youngsters and adults alike, according to event staff.Visitors can play a GPS-coordinated game on their phone to heighten the adventure, event staff said.There will also be pumpkins, zip lines, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, a petting farm, and other sources of entertainment, according to event staff.Food will be available to visitors too. They can munch on kettle corn and fresh-dipped corn dogs, event staff said.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
severnaparkvoice.com
Decorative Arts Tour at the William Paca House
Historic Annapolis is proud to possess a fine decorative arts collection. A traditional guided tour of the William Paca House offers peeks at some of these objects, but do you want to know more? Then this tour is for you! Join HA’s Curator of Collections, Robin Gower, for a special after-hours, curator-led tour of the William Paca House that offers a keen focus on the details of our special collections.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
Where's Marty? Discussing who the ghost of Middleton Tavern might be
Hi Everyone!Today's location for our " Creepiest/Most Haunted Place" week was a return to an old haunt of mine. (And YES that was a cheap gag, but totally a true statement!) Back in the 80s, in my young and carefree days, I spent a lot of time in Annapolis, and mostly at my friend Jerry Hardesty's places, Carrols Creek Café over in Eastport and the Middleton Tavern on the square downtown. It is one of the oldest buildings in Annapolis, and easily the first building in town to serve as a bar/restaurant. Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Monroe and other legendary names stopped by...
wnav.com
Annapolis Town Center to Hold Ribbon Cutting on October 30
“I’ve been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind.”
franchising.com
Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season
Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on Saturday; Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Now Over $600M
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring on Saturday, October 22. Because nobody hit all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, tonight’s jackpot is now worth an estimated $610 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Wbaltv.com
'I think it's beautiful inside': Baltimore patrons happy for Lexington Market reopening
Lexington Market is back with its soft opening Monday, bringing people out to experience it. The new market has limited hours and only two food stalls opened Monday and people came to check them out and see what else merchants are selling. The new Lexington Market opened with four stalls...
Nottingham MD
THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces 25th anniversary celebration
NOTTINGHAM, MD—This fall, THE AVENUE at White Marsh will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Established in 1997, THE AVENUE was designed to provide a main street feel, with buildings resembling a train station, city hall, a fire station, and small shops. In a 1997 article printed in The Baltimore Sun, Doug Dollenberg, president and chief executive of Nottingham Properties, Inc., was quoted as saying “We are trying to create a sense of community here.”
Brand new fire station opened in Pasadena, twice as big as old one
Today, there was a grand opening for a new fire station in Anne Arundel County. This "grand opening" has emphasis on the "grand."
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore’s Topgolf will officially welcome its first players this Friday
Get ready to hit the green, because Baltimore’s Topgolf will finally open for business this Friday. The three-level modernized driving range will feature 90 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays and three indoor swing suites with a virtual simulation golfing experience. Located at Stockholm and Warner streets in South Baltimore, the...
Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Odenton
Shipley Do-Nut shop is opening in Odenton, MD. The first shop opened in Houston, TX. This is the first shop to open in the Mid-Atlantic.
Hilltop
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
wnav.com
New Fire Department House Grand Opening Today at 2:30 pm.
A formal grand opening ceremony will be held today at 2:30 p.m. for the new Jacobsville Fire Station 10. The new station is at 3700 Mountain Road, Pasadena, Maryland. County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford will be in attendance to make remarks and commemorate this exciting occasion with a hose uncoupling. The public and media are invited to attend.
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
