Robert Gordy Sr., brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, dies

The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy has died.

Robert Gordy Sr. was 91 years old.

While his brother was known for making Motown a household name, Robert Gordy was an artist and a name in his own right.

Robert Gordy was a recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive, WXYZ reported.

He started his career under the name Bob Kayli and released “Everyone Was There” in 1958, a song he co-wrote with his brother, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Robert Gordy performed the song on Dick Clark’s show, The Detroit News reported.

Music wasn’t his only passion. Robert Gordy was also an actor, appearing in “Lady Sings The Blues.”

Robert Gordy’s death was announced Sunday by Universal Music Enterprises, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Berry Gordy said in the news release that, “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for. His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way, amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support, and his loyalty.”

Robert Gordy died at his California home of natural causes on Friday evening. He leaves behind his brother, three children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends, WXYZ reported.

Robert Gordy was born on July 15, 1931, and was the youngest of eight children.

