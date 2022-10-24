Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Grant Adams
From a very early age, Grant had an innate desire to find states of being that most people don't seek until they are older and have lived some years. Not so with Grant. At a very early age, Grant Michael Adams desired to experience transcendence and oneness with the world and people around him. Spurred on by his experiences and natural curiosity, Grant sought answers to the meaning of life, even as a pre-teen. It was not until he was older that he realized he was missing an essential element: Acceptance of God.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Sue Willis
Susan Claire Willis, a life-long resident of Hood River, Ore., gained her Angel wings on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones at her home. She remained strong throughout her battle with cancer, knowing her faith would sustain her. Sue was born on Feb. 15, 1953, in Portland, Ore., and at 10 weeks old, was lovingly adopted by Walt and Jewel Pegg of Parkdale, Ore.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: MerleAnn McVay
MerleAnn McVay gently breathed her last breath in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. She died of natural causes. She was surrounded by friends who were holding her hand and singing to her throughout the night. Beloved daughter, godmother, friend cousin, sponsor and neighbor, MerleAnn lived an inspirational...
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Billy Collins Sr.
Billy Collins Sr., a long-time resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. He was born in LaGrande, Ore., on Nov. 25, 1934, to Basil B. Collins and Eleanor M. Vosen. He was married to his wife Beverly Arthur for 50 years. He is...
columbiagorgenews.com
Death notices and service announcements: Oct. 26, 2022
Renee Terry Tetzloff, age 77 died at home on June 5, 2022. She was born June 16, 1944, in Bismarck, N.D. Alvin Daniel Tetzloff, age 81, died at the Oregon Veterans Home on Oct. 10, 2022. He was born in Grant County, N.D., on April 30, 1941. A memorial service will be held for both of them at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 at First Christian Church in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
columbiagorgenews.com
FISH hosts Great Community Dine Out Nov. 10
On Thursday, Nov. 10, FISH Food Bank will hold its first ever Great Community Dine Out event. Dozens of local restaurants in Hood River, Parkdale, Odell, Cascade Locks and Mosier have signed up to support FISH by donating 15% of the day’s earnings to the food bank. A listing...
columbiagorgenews.com
HRVHS brings musical ‘Anastasia’ to Bowe Theater
Hood River Valley High School theater students have spent the past six months working on the fall musical “Anastasia,” which begins its three-week run this weekend, Oct. 28-29 at 7 p.m. in the Bowe Theater. This is a big musical production, the kind that HRVHS was well known...
columbiagorgenews.com
TD Library hosts Halloween tales
Head to The Dalles-Wasco County Library to join master storyteller William Kennedy Hornyak on a journey of haunting stories, poems and historical lore in celebration of the Celtic New Year of Samhain (Halloween) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. This free event is for all ages. About the storyteller:
columbiagorgenews.com
Riverhawk runners sweep TVC meet
The Dalles High cross country team’s final tune-up before the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference district meet was a good one, as the Riverhawks won the boys and girls races Oct. 19 at Birch Creek near Pendleton. The six-team district meet is Wednesday at McIver State Park near Estacada. The girls...
columbiagorgenews.com
Pride Alliance to host Gothic-themed prom
The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s (CGPA) Gothic MasQUEERade is an all-ages dance for LGBTQ+ folx and allies throughout the Gorge. The Masqueerade will be Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. in historic Hood River Hotel’s Emerald Room. Expect an Addams-Family vibe, a dance floor, tables to socialize, a quiet room, costume contest, masquerade mask-making table, and gothic-themed games with prizes. Guests can dance the night away, take prom-style photos, and enjoy a fun night out.
columbiagorgenews.com
New Reflection Point dedicated to legend of conservation, Jon Roush
WASCO — The Western Rivers Conservancy (WRC) unveiled the new Reflection Point in Cottonwood Canyon State Park Oct. 18. The overlook was dedicated to one of the most important people responsible for the development and protection of state parks, Jon Roush. Since the late-1960s Roush has devoted his life to conserving parks around the Pacific Northwest.
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River topples Centennial; plays for state playoff berth on Friday
Hood River Valley will play a Special District 1 playoff game at Forest Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday night with a Class 5A state football playoff berth at stake. The Eagles (3-5) broke out to a 28-7 halftime lead and went on to win, 48-19, at Centennial on Monday – in a game delayed four days because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area last week.
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge sports roundup for Oct. 26.
Gorge sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2022. The No. 12-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies won their fourth straight Class 1A Special District 2 eight-man football game 52-16 over the winless Pilot Rock High Rockets (0-5 SD2, 0-8 overall) Oct. 20 at Pilot Rock High School. Stevenson loss dashes Columbia’s playoff...
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagles earn fourth volleyball win against Hillsboro
The Hood River Valley volleyball team delighted its home crowd Oct. 19 with a 3-0 win over visiting Hillsboro in Northwest Oregon Conference play. The victory, the fourth in league play for the Eagles, moved them into a tie for sixth place with the Spartans in the nine-team NWOC. Hillsboro rebounded two days later with a home win of its own over HRV.
columbiagorgenews.com
Trout Lake soccer chases championship
Trout Lake’s boys soccer team is two wins away from winning a district championship. The Mustangs (9-4 overall, 6-2 3A/2A/1A Special District 7) were scheduled to play at Portland Christian on Monday in the first round of the playoffs (results were after the printed edition deadline). The winner of that match advances to play the winner of Tuesday’s other district semifinal — Grand View and Faith Bible — for the championship on Friday. The title match will be at Horizon Christian School in Tualatin along with the district’s third-place match.
columbiagorgenews.com
Rice promoted to City Public Works Director
HOOD RIVER — Following an extensive search process, the City of Hood River has selected Richard Rice as the City of Hood River’s new public works director. Since March 2020, Rice has served as public works project manager for the city, which involved managing all aspects of public works projects including project design, development, and implementation, project budgeting and performance. In his role, he also managed the city’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan and served as construction inspector and project manager of construction projects.
columbiagorgenews.com
Bonham seeks balance in Oregon legislature
Oregon Rep. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), whose house district “essentially went away,” is hoping to continue serving the region as an Oregon State Senator for Oregon’s 59th senate district. Bonham is currently serving as a representative for Oregon’s 59th district, having been appointed in 2018 and winning...
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle boys snap soccer losing streak
Hood River Valley overwhelmed Milwaukie on Friday, 5-1, in Northwest Oregon League boys soccer, enabling the Eagles to remain in the hunt for a Class 5A state playoff berth. The route to the postseason took a detour four days earlier, when HRV lost at Parkrose, 6-0. But Friday’s win — in a match delayed a day because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area — means there’s a slim chance the Eagles could qualify for state for the 16th successive season the playoffs have been held. The last time HRV did not qualify for the boys state soccer playoffs was in 2005, when there were four enrollment classifications in Oregon. (No OSAA playoffs were held in 2020 because of COVID.)
columbiagorgenews.com
Family planning services to be offered in Skamania County
WHITE SALMON —Skyline Health Medical Clinic is partnering with Skamania County Community Health to provide low-cost family planning services at the Hegewald Center in Stevenson. This confidential service is available to all ages and identities, those with or without insurance, and at any income level. This offering is made through a Title X Service Grant.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles City Council decides to preserve Waldron/Gitchell Building
At the Oct. 10 regular city council meeting, The Dalles City Council directed city staff, led by City Manager Matthew Klebes, to proceed with preserving the Waldron Brothers Drugstore, also known as the Gitchell Building, located on First Street. The Waldron Drugstore is the oldest standing commercial building in The...
