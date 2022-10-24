Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
959theriver.com
Fall Colors Trip Planner For Illinois
There’s still time to see some of the brilliant colors of fall this year before winter. The Illinois Department of Tourism has released a new fall interactive guide, “2022 Fall Colors Trip Planner.” The online trip planner includes an interactive color tracker, maps, and ways to track color changes by region. Additional features include a variety of fall travel trip itineraries of “must-visit” destinations. There is also a place to share your own photos throughout the season using the hashtag #EnjoyIllinois.
