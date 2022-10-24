From a very early age, Grant had an innate desire to find states of being that most people don't seek until they are older and have lived some years. Not so with Grant. At a very early age, Grant Michael Adams desired to experience transcendence and oneness with the world and people around him. Spurred on by his experiences and natural curiosity, Grant sought answers to the meaning of life, even as a pre-teen. It was not until he was older that he realized he was missing an essential element: Acceptance of God.

