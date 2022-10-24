Read full article on original website
Obituary: Grant Adams
From a very early age, Grant had an innate desire to find states of being that most people don't seek until they are older and have lived some years. Not so with Grant. At a very early age, Grant Michael Adams desired to experience transcendence and oneness with the world and people around him. Spurred on by his experiences and natural curiosity, Grant sought answers to the meaning of life, even as a pre-teen. It was not until he was older that he realized he was missing an essential element: Acceptance of God.
Obituary: Sue Willis
Susan Claire Willis, a life-long resident of Hood River, Ore., gained her Angel wings on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones at her home. She remained strong throughout her battle with cancer, knowing her faith would sustain her. Sue was born on Feb. 15, 1953, in Portland, Ore., and at 10 weeks old, was lovingly adopted by Walt and Jewel Pegg of Parkdale, Ore.
Obituary: Charles Logan
Charles Logan was born April 18, 1940, and grew up in Hood River, Ore. He graduated from Wy'east High School in 1959. He worked in sawmills for most of his adult life and was medically retired in 1998. He was an active community member in the community as well as in his church.
FISH hosts Great Community Dine Out Nov. 10
On Thursday, Nov. 10, FISH Food Bank will hold its first ever Great Community Dine Out event. Dozens of local restaurants in Hood River, Parkdale, Odell, Cascade Locks and Mosier have signed up to support FISH by donating 15% of the day’s earnings to the food bank. A listing...
HRVHS brings musical ‘Anastasia’ to Bowe Theater
Hood River Valley High School theater students have spent the past six months working on the fall musical “Anastasia,” which begins its three-week run this weekend, Oct. 28-29 at 7 p.m. in the Bowe Theater. This is a big musical production, the kind that HRVHS was well known...
Washington and Oregon legislators assemble to discuss funding new bridge
HOOD RIVER — On Friday, Oct. 14, the Port of Hood River and the Bi-State Working Group hosted legislators from Oregon and Washington and described the urgent need to replace the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge and requested support for additional state funding for the new bridge. Over 30 legislators and staff attended and discussed why the Gorge communities strongly support replacing the bridge on an accelerated timeline.
Eagle boys snap soccer losing streak
Hood River Valley overwhelmed Milwaukie on Friday, 5-1, in Northwest Oregon League boys soccer, enabling the Eagles to remain in the hunt for a Class 5A state playoff berth. The route to the postseason took a detour four days earlier, when HRV lost at Parkrose, 6-0. But Friday’s win — in a match delayed a day because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area — means there’s a slim chance the Eagles could qualify for state for the 16th successive season the playoffs have been held. The last time HRV did not qualify for the boys state soccer playoffs was in 2005, when there were four enrollment classifications in Oregon. (No OSAA playoffs were held in 2020 because of COVID.)
Pride Alliance to host Gothic-themed prom
The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s (CGPA) Gothic MasQUEERade is an all-ages dance for LGBTQ+ folx and allies throughout the Gorge. The Masqueerade will be Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. in historic Hood River Hotel’s Emerald Room. Expect an Addams-Family vibe, a dance floor, tables to socialize, a quiet room, costume contest, masquerade mask-making table, and gothic-themed games with prizes. Guests can dance the night away, take prom-style photos, and enjoy a fun night out.
Hood River topples Centennial; plays for state playoff berth on Friday
Hood River Valley will play a Special District 1 playoff game at Forest Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday night with a Class 5A state football playoff berth at stake. The Eagles (3-5) broke out to a 28-7 halftime lead and went on to win, 48-19, at Centennial on Monday – in a game delayed four days because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area last week.
Eagles earn fourth volleyball win against Hillsboro
The Hood River Valley volleyball team delighted its home crowd Oct. 19 with a 3-0 win over visiting Hillsboro in Northwest Oregon Conference play. The victory, the fourth in league play for the Eagles, moved them into a tie for sixth place with the Spartans in the nine-team NWOC. Hillsboro rebounded two days later with a home win of its own over HRV.
Inflation drives demand for Tree of Joy donors as families struggle; WAGAP links community members with children in need
BINGEN — The call for donors is starting early this year to meet the demand for the Tree of Joy holiday gift project in Klickitat and Skamania counties. Project Coordinator Patty Gallardo said Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) staff has been surprised this year — families asked to apply even before the official launch of the annual Tree of Joy project that links children’s wish lists with donors.
Rice promoted to City Public Works Director
HOOD RIVER — Following an extensive search process, the City of Hood River has selected Richard Rice as the City of Hood River’s new public works director. Since March 2020, Rice has served as public works project manager for the city, which involved managing all aspects of public works projects including project design, development, and implementation, project budgeting and performance. In his role, he also managed the city’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan and served as construction inspector and project manager of construction projects.
Eagle girls runners seek seventh consecutive district title
There’s probably a scientific formula confirming the reliability of pre-meet form charts in the sport of cross country. Hood River Coach Brandon Bertram has his own theory: put in the work, get the results. “The meets take care of themselves,” the Eagle coach said.
White Salmon Adventist Church to consider America’s origins and current dilemmas in final Empire Series
WHITE SALMON — As we’ve watched America teeter as it’s been battered by a global pandemic, economic hardships, and violent racial tensions, some are taking a step back to consider the nation’s origins. How did the idea of the United States germinate? What forces were at play at the beginning? What role did religion really have in the formation of the nation? And what can history teach us as we consider the decisions America faces today?
History Museum of HR County hosts annual fundraiser Nov. 5; tickets on sale now.
On Friday, Nov. 5 beginning at 6 p.m., the History Museum of Hood River County’s annual fundraiser — this year, “Music and Merriment” — will feature performances by several of this year’s cast members.
