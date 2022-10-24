Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”
Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.
959theriver.com
Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle Sees Increase In COVID Cases
The Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. Testing identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for the virus. All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored. All cases are mild, presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms. No one has been hospitalization.
959theriver.com
Illinois Surpasses 1 Million Mark for Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots
The number of Illinois residents who have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines continues to climb. Health officials say one-point-one-million Illinoisans have received the shot since they were approved for use last month. The new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer added protection from the now-dominant strains of the Omicron variant.
959theriver.com
Sun Times: Tunney Considering Run At Chicago Mayor
Retiring Alderman Tom Tunney is considering the idea of running for Mayor of Chicago. The Sun Times reports former City Council colleague Richard Mell is encouraging the North Side alderman of joining the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Mell has been letting everyone know that Tunney will announce his candidacy the day after the November 8th general election.
959theriver.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
959theriver.com
One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.
959theriver.com
City Votes To Move Hollywood Casinos in Aurora
The Hollywood Casinos in Aurora is officially on the move. City leaders voted yesterday to approve the relocation and expansion of the casino. PENN Entertainment is planning to demolish the current casino on the Fox River and develop a new 360-million-dollar casino and hotel next to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall off I-88 in Aurora. Construction will begin next year.
959theriver.com
Guess Who Came to Visit a Westmont Nursing Home?
Hi, this is Leslie Harris and this morning a deer caused all kinds of havoc in Westmont. Officials theorize that the deer was spooked, or maybe provoked by its own reflection, and broke into a business in Westmont, but escaped without breaking anything. The deer went on to break into...
959theriver.com
Trick or Treat Hours And Safety Tips For Halloween
The City of Joliet’s trick-or-treating hours will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 for those who choose to participate. Bolingbrook Trick or Treating hours will be on October 31st between 4 p.m. and 7p.m. The Village of Plainfield set its trick-or-treating hours...
959theriver.com
Metra Police Investigating after Two Freight Trains Strike Pedestrian in Joliet
Service on two Metra train lines have resumed following a pedestrian being hit by two freight trains. It was about 3:30 a.m. that a freight train was passing through the Joliet station at 90 E. Jefferson St. and struck a male. Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis tells WJOL that it appears another freight train came through and hit the person again. The second train was stopped at a place that was blocking both the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor Metra trains. There was limited service from New Lenox on the Rock Island train line but the Heritage Corridor was not operational until about 8:30am.
959theriver.com
The Writing Is On The Wall For Our Lady of Angels
Sister Jean Bessette of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet spoke to WJOL about the future of OLA. She says they know their financial picture is dire, but wants to give the Illinois Nurses Association an opportunity to come up with ideas to save OLA from closing. Nurses and aides at OLA voted to unionize in August and wanted to discuss with OLA how they can help keep the retirement and nursing home open.
959theriver.com
Joliet Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals
A 22-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after an incident involving a dead dog inside his apartment. It was on Monday afternoon, at 2:52 pm, that Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of Clement Street for a reported disturbance involving a dog in an upstairs apartment. Officers learned that a dog had been overheard in extreme distress as well as a male screaming at the dog coming from the upstairs unit.
959theriver.com
Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
959theriver.com
Fall Colors Trip Planner For Illinois
There’s still time to see some of the brilliant colors of fall this year before winter. The Illinois Department of Tourism has released a new fall interactive guide, “2022 Fall Colors Trip Planner.” The online trip planner includes an interactive color tracker, maps, and ways to track color changes by region. Additional features include a variety of fall travel trip itineraries of “must-visit” destinations. There is also a place to share your own photos throughout the season using the hashtag #EnjoyIllinois.
959theriver.com
No Decision If and When Our Lady of Angels Will Close
The future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet remains in limbo. Last week, WJOL reported the nursing and retirement home was likely to close as early as January first of the new year. Sister Jean Bessette chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home confirmed that OLA may close but no timetable established.
959theriver.com
Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
The Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide earlier in the week. On Monday morning, at 1:01 am,to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) for a report of a stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located 40-year-old Jorge Chiguil-Toto and another 40-year-old male on the ground outside of the bar and determined both had suffered injuries caused by a knife. It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar.
959theriver.com
Forest Preserve District schedules Veterans Memorial Trail ribbon cutting
The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, for a new 3.5-mile section of Veterans Memorial Trail in Homer Township. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the new 167th Street pedestrian tunnel in Lockport. Attendees should park at...
959theriver.com
Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation
A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
959theriver.com
Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
