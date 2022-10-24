Capital One (NYSE: COF) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022. We expect Capital One to miss the consensus estimates. The company’s results were lower than the street expectations in Q2, despite a 12% y-o-y increase in revenues. The growth was driven by an increase in net interest income (NII) and higher purchase volume. Notably, the NII benefited from improvements in interest rates and loan growth. That said, the adjusted net income suffered a 43% y-o-y drop in the quarter due to an unfavorable increase in the provisions for credit losses and higher noninterest expenses as a % of revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the third quarter.

