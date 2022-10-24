Read full article on original website
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed the most recent trading day at $3.82, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Stock Jumps 10.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) shares rallied 10.5% in the last trading session to close at $29.08. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% gain over the past four weeks. This logistics...
What To Expect From Capital One Stock In Q3?
Capital One (NYSE: COF) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022. We expect Capital One to miss the consensus estimates. The company’s results were lower than the street expectations in Q2, despite a 12% y-o-y increase in revenues. The growth was driven by an increase in net interest income (NII) and higher purchase volume. Notably, the NII benefited from improvements in interest rates and loan growth. That said, the adjusted net income suffered a 43% y-o-y drop in the quarter due to an unfavorable increase in the provisions for credit losses and higher noninterest expenses as a % of revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the third quarter.
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
Citizens Financial Group a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 4.3% Yield (CFG)
Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
Credit Suisse Stock Dips On Q3 Loss, Q4 Loss Warning; To Raise CHF 4 Bln
(RTTNews) - Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG were losing around 14 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland as well as 11 percent in pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the Swiss banking major reported Thursday a hefty loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit, mainly hurt by weaker performance for Investment Bank. The company also projects a net loss for the Group in the fourth quarter.
Twin Disc (TWIN) Moves 9.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Twin Disc (TWIN) shares ended the last trading session 9.5% higher at $12.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.7% gain over the past four weeks. The stock jumped primarily on optimism surrounding...
ETF Battles: Which High Yield Nasdaq Dividend Income ETF is Best?
In this episode, it's a matchup between the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX), the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) and the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG).
Newmont (NEM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Newmont Corporation NEM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Nov 1. The gold miner missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beat the same once. For this timeframe, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of roughly 9.8%, on average. Newmont posted a negative earnings surprise of 23.3% in the last reported quarter.
EDF 9-month Sales Up 77.3% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - EDF (EDFEF.PK) reported 9-month sales of 101.53 billion euros, an increase of 77.3% from last year. The company said the sales growth was supported by the strong rise in prices on all wholesale markets on sales prices as well as in the resale of purchase obligations in France. The Group noted that its trading activities also benefited from the high volatility of commodity prices.
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.21%. A quarter...
Nasdaq Drops Over 200 Points; Microsoft Shares Down After Q1 Results
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,825.65 while the NASDAQ fell 1.91% to 10,985.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,831.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
