Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season

Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’

Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers, Spurs Recently Held Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

And the Spurs are among the teams LA has spoken to more recently, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Trade talks were “preliminary” and also involved Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson, Charania added. Richardson is off to a hot start and the Spurs have looked good early, while Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Gives Advice To Russell Westbrook Amid Struggles

Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t been any less tumultuous in 2022-23 with the issues amplified by the team’s poor 0-3 start to the season. Westbrook averages 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists through the first three games of the new campaign, shooting 28.9% from the field and a shocking 8.3% from beyond the arc. The 2017 NBA MVP found himself under particularly heavy scrutiny after L.A.’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday when his questionable shot attempt late in the fourth quarter allowed the Blazers to regain the lead and snatch the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Californian

In defense of Russell Westbrook

Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Brutal new Dana White-led sports league gets go-ahead

The Nevada State Athletics Commission voted to sanction UFC president Dana White’s new venture, the Power Slap League, last week. The league is exactly what it sounds like. Two contestants stand facing each other, and then take turns slapping one another until one contestant submits to the pain. The...
NEVADA STATE

