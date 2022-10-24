Read full article on original website
Bham Now
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
wbrc.com
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart. It happened around...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
Shelby County officers searching for woman potentially involved in theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual who may have something to do with a theft investigation. According to SCSO, a theft occurred in Sept. 2022 in the Montevallo area. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Sgt. Curenton at 205-670-6173.
Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday
Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
City of Tuscaloosa Suspends New Short-Term Rentals Through January 2023
The Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday evening to suspend the issuances of short-term rental licenses within the city limits until January 2023. According to a resolution from the city, an ordinance to legalize and regulate short-term rentals was passed in 2017 which was limited to tourist overlay districts that were established around Lake Tuscaloosa and in areas near downtown Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama.
Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan
The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
wbrc.com
Fairfield HS, middle closed Wednesday, Thursday due to uptick in flu cases
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield Schools Public Information Officer (PIO) says Fairfield High School and Middle School are closed Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27 due to an uptick in flu cases. The district was already scheduled to be closed on Friday before this issue with the flu occurred.
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
Police trying to ID armed suspect in robbery at southwest Birmingham store
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a southwest Birmingham convenience store. The holdup happened Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Best Convenience Store at 1744 Pearson Ave. S.W. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the suspect walked into the business and pointed a...
280living.com
Waste Management reps address commission
Two Waste Management representatives were in attendance at the Oct. 24 Shelby County Commission meeting to discuss issues that have taken place since the company took over garbage collection on Oct. 1. County Manager Chad Scroggins said the new contract was a hot topic at the previous commission meeting. After...
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Bham Now
How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood
The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
Massive search ongoing for violent assault suspect along I-20 in Irondale
A large search is underway for a suspect who fled from Irondale police. The unidentified suspect is wanted in a violent felony assault that happened earlier Wednesday. Authorities said they made contact with the suspect who then abandoned his pickup truck just off Interstate 20 at the Kilgore Memorial Drive exit.
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
wbrc.com
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
