Louisville, KY

Angel
2d ago

Tired or seeing "tragic death" headlines. I guess it can be argued that most death is tragic.... but if you're going to put that in your headline, please include the cause of death in the story.

Melanie Van Do
2d ago

Way too many young people just dropping dead. It can happen but not at this rate. Other countries too. Stats say abnormally high.

Ellen Ashlie
2d ago

I do not understand this headline. At all. It's beyond me that you need a degree to write articles. I don't need one to know this headline makes zero sense.

Us Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’

He’s never looked better. Jennifer Love Hewitt gave a rare glimpse into her marriage with husband Brian Hallisay — with a spooky Halloween twist. “[I] just fell in love all over again. 🎃🧡🎃,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of Hallisay, 43, in the kitchen with his face conveniently covered by a jack-o-lantern hanging from the ceiling. Hewitt has shared several photos of her Halloween decorations on social media over the past week, including a slideshow of the pumpkins she made in honor of each member of her family on Sunday, October 2.
TEXAS STATE
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
howafrica.com

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
LOUISIANA STATE

