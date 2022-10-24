ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

Dr. Michelle Wood ’06, ’10 to Receive Clinical Education Award

Dr. Michelle Wood, PT, DPT, OCS, a 2006 and 2010 graduate of Arcadia University who has also taught here, is the recipient of this year’s Clinical Education Award. The award is presented to an individual who demonstrates extraordinary professionalism and serves as an outstanding role model and mentor for both students and clinicians.
Strategy Development Continues with “Work in Progress” Exhibition

Dr. Jeff Rutenbeck and Rashmi Radhakrishnan presenting to community members. On Dec. 17, members of the Arcadia University community explored areas of sustainability, First-Year Student Experience, civic engagement, and other topics that emerged from the Strategy Development sessions held throughout the fall 2019 semester. Throughout the day, Dr. Jeff Rutenbeck,...
Meet Arcadia’s New Coaches

Arcadia’s athletic department has been expanding with new teams and new staff throughout the past few years. This year, Arcadia has welcomed a number of new coaches who are hoping to positively impact their teams and the school’s reputation in the arena of sports. These include head softball coach, Lindsay Mayer; head men’s and women’s tennis coach, Arsenio Culver; head men’s volleyball coach, Adam Hamad; head women’s basketball coach, Jackie Hartzell; and Kirsten O’Malley, assistant coach for track and cross country.
