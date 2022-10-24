Arcadia’s athletic department has been expanding with new teams and new staff throughout the past few years. This year, Arcadia has welcomed a number of new coaches who are hoping to positively impact their teams and the school’s reputation in the arena of sports. These include head softball coach, Lindsay Mayer; head men’s and women’s tennis coach, Arsenio Culver; head men’s volleyball coach, Adam Hamad; head women’s basketball coach, Jackie Hartzell; and Kirsten O’Malley, assistant coach for track and cross country.

