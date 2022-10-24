Read full article on original website
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
CFPB Says Surprise Overdraft Fees Are Likely Illegal
Getting hit with an unexpected overdraft fee might be annoying, but according to America’s top consumer advocate, it’s probably also illegal. As part of its ongoing campaign against “junk fees,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published guidance Wednesday (Oct. 26) about two such practices it says are “likely unfair and unlawful under existing law.”
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
Amazon, Venmo Team on New Secure Payments Partnership
Online shoppers can now pay for their Amazon purchases though their Venmo accounts thanks to a new partnership announced Tuesday (Oct 25). Both Venmo and Amazon released joint statements announcing the partnership, stating that by joining forces, nearly 90 million active Venmo customers in the U.S. will have new way to check out easily and quickly for their Amazon purchases.
CFPB Eyes Open Banking’s Data Rules and ‘New Regulatory Approach’
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is facing legal challenges to its very structure and its reach — and where it gets it funding. But for now, at least, the rulemaking (or something like it) continues, shaping consumer finance, competition, open banking and data sharing. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra...
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
'Seismic shift' in bank payments to help business and consumers, says EU
A draft EU law will require banks across the union to offer and receive "instant payment" (IP) services for a fee equal to or lower than for traditional credit transfers. Currently, some banks charge far more for an IP transfer, up to 30 euros ($30) in some cases, compared with traditional transfers.
UPS Sees Shoppers Waiting Until December Despite Early Sales Events
Despite an unprecedented early start to the holiday shopping season, the world’s largest delivery service says consumers are unmoved and are holding off until December. “This year we anticipate our volumes will peak later in December compared to last year as we expect consumers will return to more pre-pandemic shopping behaviors,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said Tuesday (Oct. 25) during the company’s quarterly earnings call.
Payment Declines Are the 'Silent Killer' of Subscriber Lifetime Value
A payment decline feels like a slap in the face to subscribers, especially when it’s the result of a processing mistake on the part of a merchant or issuer. Timing couldn’t be worse for such mishandling of these recurring subscription payments, so getting it right is a smart investment.
EU Eyes Requiring PSPs to Offer Instant Euro Payments
The European Commission is preparing to publish a draft payment law on Wednesday that will require payment service providers to offer 24/7 instant euro payment services, Reuters reported Tuesday (Oct. 25). Currently, Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) instant payment rails have been beset by slow adoption and low uptake in...
JPMorgan Sees 'Big Data' Becoming ‘Smart Data' With Help of Super Apps
The digital front door is opening. Lia Cao, managing director and global co-head of corporate and eCommerce sales and solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the super app is coming — and in some cases, is already here. It depends on where you look,...
Jack Henry Employs Payrailz to Launch P2P Solution
Payments processing company Jack Henry is leveraging its recent acquisition of the Payrailz payments platform with the launch of a standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. “Operating as the industry’s only financial institution-centric, open-loop, real-time P2P payments solution, Jack Henry’s offering provides a flexible, convenient way to send money to virtually...
JPMorgan to Offer Meta Pay as Checkout Option
Meta has launched a partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments to offer Meta Pay as a checkout option for J.P. Morgan merchants. In an announcement sent to PYMNTS Tuesday (Oct. 25), the company said this means J.P. Morgan Payments merchants can add Meta Pay — known as Facebook Pay until June — to their websites as a checkout option on both desktop and mobile.
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
Center Raises $15M to Expand SMB Expense Management Offerings
Expense management software company Center has raised $15 million in a Series B round and said it will use the new capital to expand its product offerings and support the evolving needs of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This funding round brought the company’s total capital raised to $110 million,...
Kuwait’s Central Bank Asks Volunteers to Test Its BNPL Product
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that it has allowed a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product to begin testing with volunteer customers and merchants before launching in the market. The test is to take place within CBK’s Regulatory Sandbox — a “safe space” that allows for the...
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
Worldline Acquires SoftPos to Tap Into Contactless Payment Demand
French payments services firm Worldline has purchased a 55% stake in SoftPos, a Polish FinTech, the company announced Wednesday (Oct. 26). Founded in 2019, Warsaw-based SoftPos offers technology that “converts regular Android devices into secure payment terminals,” helping merchants accept card payments with no need for added hardware, Worldline said in a news release.
American Express, Cross River Team on Issuing Cards for FinTechs
Embedded financial solutions provider Cross River Bank and American Express have begun a collaboration that allows Cross River to issue credit cards on behalf of FinTechs on American Express’ network. With this collaboration, FinTechs can get a seamless experience when issuing with Cross River and can access select benefits...
